A new school year brings excitement, new routines and the chance for success. But for too many parents across Kentucky, they’re sending their children back to a school they know just isn’t meeting their needs.
The results are pretty staggering. More than half of Kentucky students can’t read at grade level. Even fewer are proficient in math. Only 29% of elementary school students are where they should be in science.
Clearly, something in our education system isn’t working.
It’s time for Kentucky to enact a meaningful school choice program that lets parents design the right learning environment for their children. At the most basic level, school choice is about recognizing that the goal of education is the success of students, not the funding of a school.
Kentucky must begin funding students, not systems. Every child learns differently.
We wouldn’t be the first to do it either. In fact, our lack of innovative educational options puts Kentucky outside the mainstream. Every one of our neighboring states had a working school choice program during the last academic year.
Indiana actually has three educational choice programs, and 52,000 students have participated. Families received scholarships for everything from tuition assistance for non-public schools to services like special needs therapies, individual classes, testing fees and transportation.
More than 60,000 Ohio students used school choice last year. Then, pro-student leaders in the legislature expanded the state’s program so that every single student was eligible for a scholarship up to $8,400.
The West Virginia Hope Scholarship is open to 93% of students in that state and covers everything from private school tuition, tutoring, AP exam fees, afterschool or summer education programs and more.
Seven states around the country have a universal school choice program, meaning every student — regardless of family income — is empowered to find a learning environment that fits their needs. We have the opportunity to learn from the best practices of states around the country that have tried various school choice programs. That means, when school choice comes to Kentucky, we’ll have a program ready to foster student success.
Kentucky’s kids aren’t just falling behind. They are behind. And the effects will be felt across our economy and society for generations to come.
Earlier this year, the Kentucky General Assembly considered an amendment to our Commonwealth’s constitution that would explicitly allow for school choice. The legislation passed a key committee, and leaders in Frankfort have already signaled that this bill will be a top priority during the next legislative session.
We are so grateful to the pro-student leaders, parents, and advocates in Kentucky who are ready to make school choice a reality in our state. It can’t come soon enough. Kentucky students need our help, and they need it now.
To learn more about the school choice movement in Kentucky and how we can help every child thrive in the classroom, visit EdChoiceKY.com.
