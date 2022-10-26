Two major educational events took place over the past week. First, last week the Kentucky Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the lawsuit seeking to block educational choice in Kentucky. And this week the Kentucky Department of Education released standardized test scores for Kentucky public schools from spring 2022. As expected, they reflect a staggering decline in core subjects like reading and math. 

Both news events illustrate the urgency for expanding education options in Kentucky. 

Gary Houchens

