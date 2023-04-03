Parents are increasingly concerned about the content and effectiveness of public schools’ curriculum as well as the openness of school officials to hearing and responding to their concerns. These concerns seem especially grave regarding gender/sexual issues and critical race theory topics.

As a result, many have called for greater transparency regarding these issues, and for curricular matters generally, as well as for greater openness and responsiveness of school administrators to parents’ views. In this vein, the General Assembly recently passed Senate Bill 5 that addresses sexual material in schools.    

John Garen

