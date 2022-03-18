We are rounding the corner into the final stretch of the legislative session! This week, the last of our Senate bills will leave and House bills will flood in. I have been helping on a number of amendments cleaning up roughly-written bills on their way through.
The biggest news is that the Senate quickly passed HB 1, the executive branch budget. There are many exciting items suggested in this version, including long-overdue raises for state employees, pension payments to state police fund, and debt payoffs for teacher pension sick time loans from decades ago. At a time when we have artificially-high levels of cash due to federal funds and inflation, I believe we should be making one-time payments to reduce our overall financial need for the future when times will not be as good. The Senate budget proposed more debt than either the Governor’s or the House’s plans, which caused me to ultimately oppose the version as is. The Senate and House will be convening in conference over the next two weeks to iron out the budget, rebates, and tax reform measures that have all passed only one chamber so far. Optimistically, we could have our best budget to date in my memory. I have already had one constituent catch an error regarding probation periods for state workers, so if you see any tweaks we need, please hunt me down as soon as possible.
Our first bill aimed at recovering KSU passed this week also. SB 265 sets a swift deadline to remove all the board members and require the governor to start fresh. He may reappoint current members, but this will help hit a reset button for those who lack qualification to plow the deep ground ahead.
This week, we finally moved a few bills relating to vaccine mandates. SB 93 was heard in a special meeting and passed overwhelmingly. It expands the definitions of religious and medical exemptions covered by federal law. Other bills arrived from the House that address passports, private health information, and students.
There is no shortage of topics to cover. We also passed SB 114 to further tighten recycling of catalytic converters to reduce destructive thefts. SB 167 was a tedious process to fix, but I believe we struck a decent balance with our library taxing districts having input from the taxpayer’s elected representatives on board member selection or spending over $1 million. SB 217 further isolated Fish & Wildlife from state government oversight, which is debatable how good or bad that is. The good part is that we added ethics requirements to the Commission members.
Another large debate is election reform bills. HB 301 is now on the governor’s desk to become law. It would prevent ad hoc private financing of election boards as we experienced in 2020, where millions of dollars from Facebook and other money disproportionately free-flowed into our state with no contracts or reporting. The other election bill that passed, SB 216, makes no substantive difference in our election procedures, but has the title “election security” to sound like we are moving a needle. I opposed this bill for two primary reasons: 1) it approves machines in current use which can connect to the internet or other networks, and 2) it reverses the decision we made three years ago to remove the Secretary of State from being a voting member and chair of the State Board of Elections. I believe a bipartisan board should not have a partisan tie-breaking vote. We experienced the whistleblowing, investigations, and power grabs four years ago and do not need to open that door again.
I continue to research our election security and am hitting granular levels now in some areas of the state. Visit www.restore.vote for locations where I will be presenting the latest updates over the new few weeks.
Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, is 7th District senator representing Franklin, Anderson, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties. She can be reached at Adrienne.Southworth@lrc.ky.gov or via text at 502-600-1547.
