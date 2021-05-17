As a pharmacist with nearly a decade of experience in different communities across Kentucky, I understand the importance of putting patients’ health needs first.
And while that requires work in the pharmacy directly serving patients, it also requires advocating for good policies in Frankfort and Washington, D.C., to ensure access to critical, affordable healthcare.
That’s why I’m proud of the Kentucky General Assembly and Gov. Andy Beshear for achieving several impactful wins this year for both patients and providers, including legislation that will help address access to care, affordability and proper reimbursement for pharmacy services.
Two pieces of legislation already signed into law will have a significant impact on both patients and providers: House Bill 48 and Senate Bill 45. These bills represent another year of progress in promoting patient access to care as well as chipping away at the often-harmful and profit-driven practices of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and insurance companies.
HB 48, sponsored by Rep. Danny Bentley, establishes a claims submission process to ensure pharmacists are properly reimbursed for all services provided within our scope of practice — something we have long been denied and have advocated to fix. This new law will help many pharmacies, particularly those in rural communities, stay open and continue serving at the forefront of improving patient health.
Thanks to SB 45, sponsored by Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, Kentuckians living with chronic, complex health conditions can continue to benefit from co-pay assistance programs that help them afford their prescription medications. This means Kentuckians can visit their pharmacy knowing that health plans and PBMs are required to count third-party payments and copay coupons toward their overall deductible and out-of-pocket costs — making their health care more affordable.
In recent years, Kentucky has been at the forefront of transforming the health care landscape to ensure the focus stays on the needs of our patients and empowering providers who serve them, instead of simply padding the profits of health insurers and their PBM partners. While the passage of HB 48 and SB 45 are steps in the right direction there is still more to be done at both the state and federal levels.
Specifically, we must do more to rein in the harmful, unfair actions of PBMs. While addressing the price of health care, including prescription drug costs, should remain a priority at the state and federal level, we should do it smartly and focus our attention on policy that will help — not harm — the patients we serve.
A recent opinion piece from former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price in "The Hill," “The Best Way to Tackle Drug Prices,” highlights the need to address the way PBMs impact the price of medicines. For example, to ensure affordable health care, we should guarantee that drug discounts are applied at the pharmacy counter and are not intercepted by the middlemen.
The bottom line is that PBMs continue to operate in the shadows with little to no transparency about the role they play in our health care system. PBMs have also contributed to market consolidation and vertical integration between health plans, leading to increased out-of-pocket costs and more interference in the provider-patient relationship.
Currently, three PBMs dominate the market and account for 77% of total prescription drug claims, which gives them far too much control over access to medications and provider reimbursements. This limited competition allows PBMs to continue driving up the cost of medications without consequence.
And further, PBMs do not adequately share the rebates they receive from manufacturers, leaving patients on the hook for higher drug costs — sometimes without the patient even knowing. In 2018 alone, PBMs collected more than $166 billion in discounts and rebates. These savings should be shared with patients to help ensure affordable care.
The drug pricing system is complicated and confusing enough already. That’s why it is time to simplify it through increased accountability and transparency, so we can meet our goal of helping patients access the medications they need.
Fortunately, and as evidence by this past legislative session, Kentucky is already taking meaningful steps forward to address these problems. We should thank our legislators and Beshear for their support of patients and providers alike.
But as we continue to move past the COVID-19 health crisis, let’s not forget our progress. We must continue encouraging our elected leaders at all levels to stay committed to making health care accessible for everyone.
Dr. Ben Mudd is the executive director of the Kentucky Pharmacists Association. He can be emailed through Kathryn Parrish at kathryn@runswitchpr.com
