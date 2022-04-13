We are finishing the legislative session by midnight on Thursday. Right now, many bills have been vetoed and more have been passed into law. We are sorting out and overriding vetoes this week as well as passing more last-second items.
Typically at this point, it’s a mad dash with very little reading of what is going on. I was reading the hundreds of pages of budget bill during discussion on the floor, and was pleased to see several of the provisions. The level of debt still concerns me, however. In a year when we have more stimulus money and emergency funds than ever, we should not be taking out more loans. Some highlights in the budget include an initial raise to state employees of 8%. Next year, I hope we will make serious progress shifting pay grades to make up more of the difference for those most affected by the longstanding cancellation of raises.
I am also happy that we started paying yet more to the pension backlog. While it is good that for the past several years the payments have been made, we have only barely begun to scratch ourselves out of the hole we dug for decades. This year was an opportune time to add a chunk of cash in, which escalates the speed with which we can actually fill in this nearly eternal hole. We added money to the police pensions, regular KERS employees, and paid off old teacher pension loans from years ago as well.
The tax reform bill ended up not being a big reform, but a re-calculation package. It once again hits more services with sales taxes, some of which make sense and others that do not, such as marketing services. It sets up a formula to reduce the income tax, which may be 1% less in this next year if all goes as planned. There is a new electric vehicle fee, only half of which goes to roads, which was the dealbreaker for me on this measure. Perhaps the biggest issue, however, was that not one senator was talking about this change or alerted anyone before it passed. I was hunting for it while the vote was being taken and finally found it right after I had to stand and present my vote.
We also passed HB 3, which was a collection of measures restricting access to abortions. Until our courts recognize the rights of the unborn in civil law as equally as in criminal law, I will do what I can to provide some semblance of due process for the unborn who have no other choice yet. At first I was surprised that nobody else spoke in favor of the bill, but then I realized I am the only female of child-bearing age in the senate so I must speak alone. It has been interesting being an ultra-minority in the senate, compared to real life where I am common or average by all accounts. Since last session, I have become concerned that we do not have a broader representation of the socioeconomic scale in the senate, even though we represent cultures from all over the state. I will continue to highlight the real-life issues that are so often lost in the sanitized perspective of government.
The issue that still stands unaddressed this session is vaccine mandates. I started with this as a top-two focus, and I am still working on it this week to the very end. I will also make my final push against fake election security bills this week. I have the votes needed for both of these issues to pass, but they “magically” are removed from the agendas when I get close. Stay tuned for upcoming town hall dates! It is an honor to serve both my districts this session, and I look forward to seeing you all soon.
Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, is 7th District senator representing Franklin, Anderson, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties. She can be reached at Adrienne.Southworth@lrc.ky.gov or via text at 502-600-1547.
