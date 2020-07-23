It has come to my attention that the large marble statue of Jefferson Davis was recently removed from the Kentucky State Capitol. Four statues remain, depicting likenesses of Henry Clay, Dr. Ephraim McDowell, Alben W. Berkley and Abraham Lincoln.
Our Capitol building is public space. Statues within the rotunda should reflect the values of Kentuckians and inspire the people of the commonwealth. I would like to propose that the state government commission the creation of a new statue to replace the Davis statue. I further purpose that the people of this great state play a major role in selecting the individual who should be honored by said statue and that we broaden our vision as we seek to fill this place of honor.
I have listed below a number of individuals who I believe are worthy of this honor. This list is far from comprehensive, and I would urge others to add their voices to this process.
• William Henry Sheppard. Born in Virginia, Sheppard graduated from the Hampton Institute and became a Presbyterian minister. He volunteered to serve as a missionary to the Kuba and lived in the Congo Free State. While there he recorded and reported on atrocities committed by the Force Publique as a part of the rubber trade. He was sued for his revelations but was eventually acquitted. In 1910, he returned to the United States and became the pastor of Grace Hope Presbyterian Church in Louisville.
• Liberian Presidents Alfred Francis Russell and William David Coleman. Both men were born in Fayette County. Russell was born into slavery in 1817 and migrated to Liberia with his family in 1833. He was one of the early pioneers of the West African experiment sponsored by the American Colonization Society. Coleman was born in 1842 and migrated to Liberia at the age of 11. Coleman worked in agriculture and carpentry before gaining wealth as a merchant.
• Black Hoof/Catecahassa. Born at the Shawnee settlement of Eskippakithiki in modern Clark County, Kentucky, Black Hoof became a fierce warrior at a young age. He claimed to have fought at the battle of the Monongahela (1755) and the battle of Point Pleasant (1774). He certainly participated in the siege of Boonesborough in 1778. He played a leadership role in Little Turtle’s Native American coalition following the War for Independence and was present at the defeat of that coalition at Fallen Timbers in 1794.
Following the signing of the Treaty of Greenville, Black Hoof urged his people to adopt the lifestyle of their Anglo-American adversaries. His band of Shawnee created an agricultural settlement at Wapakoneta, Ohio, and remained loyal to the United States during the War of 1812. Unfortunately, his loyalty was not rewarded and the Ohio Shawnee were forced to sign a removal treaty in 1831. Black Hoof refused to sign the treaty and died at his home in St. Johns, Ohio.
• Georgia Montgomery Powers. She was the first woman and the first African American elected to the Kentucky Senate. She played an active role in Kentucky’s civil rights movement and was a founding member of the Kentucky Christian Leadership Conference.
• Sophonisba Preston Breckinridge. Born in Lexington, Ms. Breckinridge became the first woman admitted to the Kentucky Bar in 1892. Unfortunately, she attracted few clients and moved to Illinois where she earned an M.A., a Ph.D. and a J.D. from the University of Chicago. She taught for many years at the University of Chicago and became a pioneer in the field of Public Welfare Administration.
During the summers, she volunteered at Hull House. She helped to found the Women’s Trade Union League, the Chicago Immigrants Protective League, and was an early member of the NAACP. An active suffragette, she served for a time as the vice president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association.
• Frederick Vinson. Born in Louisa, Vinson seriously considered a career as a professional baseball player but decided instead to devote himself to politics. Following a successful career representing northeastern Kentucky in Congress, Vinson accepted an appointment to the U.S. Circuit Court. He was later named to several administrative positions before being named secretary of the treasury by President Truman.
In 1946, he was appointed chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and served in that position until his death. Considered a moderate, Vinson became increasingly convinced that discrimination had no place in public education. He died before the ruling on the Brown v. Board case.
Kentucky’s media outlets can help with the selection of the outstanding Kentuckian whose image should be placed in the Capitol by soliciting suggestions from their readers/viewers. The Kentucky Historical Properties Commission can then create a short list from the most popular figures.
Such a process would create interest in the history of our state and make the general public active participants in decorating the people’s capitol.
Thomas D. Matijasic, of Hagerhill, has a B.A. from Youngstown State, a M.A. from Kent State and a Ph.D. in History from Miami University of Ohio. He can be emailed at Tmatijasic2@gmail.com
