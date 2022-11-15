Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd’s victory in the general election secures the future of open government in Franklin Circuit Court for the next eight years.

The Kentucky Open Government Coalition watched the nonpartisan judicial race with great interest, knowing that a substantial number of open records cases begin in the Franklin Circuit Court and that Shepherd’s track record on open government disputes is a strong one.

Amye Bensenhaver

Amye Bensenhaver

