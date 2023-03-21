Last year, the General Assembly provided the first meaningful raise to workers in state government in 14 years by providing an 8% cost of living adjustment. Though that increase was welcome, and helped keep state employees from feeling the worst inflation in decades, it was not nearly enough to correct a decade and a half of pay stagnation that has played a major role in shrinking the state’s workforce.

Fortunately, lawmakers planned to do more this year by setting aside $200 million for additional raises starting July 2023. As the legislative session draws to a close though, that promise looks as if it will go mostly unfulfilled. 

Dustin Pugel

Dustin Pugel

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription