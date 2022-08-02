I found the weekend edition of The State Journal on July 16-17 had several items that were both educational and sometimes confusing but they certainly made the reader think.

A report from a KCDC representative stated that there were “56 active projects in the works.” And that “during the month of June we lost three projects that we were sent an RFI [request for information] to complete. Then we didn’t have lands or buildings to meet the needs of those projects. Those three projects totaled 225 jobs and $87 million in capital investment.”

Hank Hancock

Hank Hancock

