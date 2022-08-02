I found the weekend edition of The State Journal on July 16-17 had several items that were both educational and sometimes confusing but they certainly made the reader think.
A report from a KCDC representative stated that there were “56 active projects in the works.” And that “during the month of June we lost three projects that we were sent an RFI [request for information] to complete. Then we didn’t have lands or buildings to meet the needs of those projects. Those three projects totaled 225 jobs and $87 million in capital investment.”
And concerning the rejection with the denial of a zone change for Duncan Lane it was explained that there were “six active projects on that property alone. Those jobs totaled 1,940 and had a $1.9 billion capital investment.” Then the confusing statements for me came when Mayor Layne Wilkerson asked if there was a strategy to fill the “1 million square feet in empty office space” in Frankfort?
The answer got my attention: “We don’t have any workforce. I don’t know how to put it any simpler than that. We have 2,000 jobs open in Franklin County right now, this minute. The workforce strategy for us is pretty basic. It is we have to have a workforce, and it can either come from inside Frankfort or it can come from outside Frankfort. Those are the only places we are going to get it.”
Another guest columnist agreed on the numbers involved and actually broke them down in the controversial issue of a major zone change on Duncan Road. “Before the zone change was denied, local and state economic development agencies were actively pursuing six prospective companies and competing for the following estimated contributions to our community: 700 new jobs and $260 million in capital investments; 500 new jobs and $1 billion in capital investments; 400 new jobs and $500 million in capital investments; 200 new jobs and $36 million in capital investments; 90 new jobs and $14 million in capital investments; 50 new jobs and $14 million in capital investments.
“Upon learning that the property would not be re-zoned for industrial use, those organizations were no longer considering Franklin County. In essence, this planning commission decision confirmed that Franklin County is not interested in job growth and investment.”
Even more confusing is another guest columnist that suggests we can work better with what we already have. “Currently, only a third of the occupants of Industrial Parks 1 & 2 are industrial users. I suggest we reform how we use industrial land so that industrial land is reserved for industrial users.
“According to data submitted in the case, the industrial parks already comprise 570 acres of land and provide 2,735 jobs. That’s 4.8 jobs per acre. Total local property and employment tax generated by these properties is $2,830,544; which means that the industrial parks yield almost $5,000 in tax revenues per acre.” Then she compares these figures with other professional and business buildings which may have been close to the orange and apple comparison.
In another interesting columnist article I gleaned the author discussed our two legends: “we have become very vocal about ‘my rights and my freedom.’ But not so vocal or active when it comes to “our liberty and our responsibilities.”
He wrote, “One option to benefit both our youth and country is a mandatory, gender neutral, two-year program of national civilian service, in tandem with military service, to provide a bridge for all 18- to 21-year-olds to learn (or relearn) the concepts of common good, responsibility, social equality, diversity, economic equality, and emotional maturity.”
When I finished basic training from the Army, I stated that every young person would benefit from such a program but they would have to catch me to make me do it again.
He also wrote, “Currently in national service civilian programs there are 80,450 full time equivalent participants. This generates a social cost of $1.75 billion, and a social benefit of $9.0 billion.” Tidy sums to consider.
And then, a possible final article that needs to be considered. In the same edition, Gov. Andy Beshear stated during his presentation of symbolic checks for $5.5 million and $1.25 million from federal government agencies to help the City of Frankfort to finally begin “the redevelopment of Parcel B almost a rebirth or a renewed sense of energy growth and optimism in Frankfort. It’s going to be really exciting to see people living down here, shopping down here … it's being able to re-imagine a city center, and it’s all happening right here.”
Overall, under the circumstances, it might appear that our community has to make a decision of either “to build it and they will come” or concentrate on a recruitment strategy to first, fill the 2,000 open jobs plus those that will be required for the “rebirth” and second, attract a future workforce for the desired growth. In the meantime what other choice do we have other than to review the present use of our existing Industrial Land and seek the establishment of those companies that fit the puzzle we have available?
I feel sure that our elected officials with the full knowledge of the circumstances will make the right decision.
C.M. "Hank" Hancock, of Frankfort, served as 57th District representative in the General Assembly from 1974 to 1995. He can be emailed at carper8573@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.