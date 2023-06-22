Homelessness is everywhere. We see them. We drive by them. But who are they? People with children along the roadside. Physically, and sometimes, mentally challenged people around town. People living in tents. People living under bridges. People living in their cars. People with nowhere to go and no one to turn to for help. The challenges they face are immense.
People do not choose to be housing challenged–or food challenged. Circumstances happen. Jobs are lost. People are denied housing for an increasing number of reasons. People cannot find adequate or affordable housing. Property owners are raising rent prices. People get evicted.
Simon House has been helping our challenged neighbors in Frankfort and Franklin County for more than three decades. Recently, we have experienced a temporary setback with our newly opened, 24-hour shelter and day center. Anticipated funding did not arrive when we needed it, but no one is to blame. The City of Frankfort has been very supportive of our mission, and for that, we are very thankful.
Some people do not know that the Simon House is made up of three operations. The Campbell Street Family Shelter has been helping housing-challenged families with children for decades and our successful community resource program continues to thrive and serve the community. The only part of Simon House that has temporarily closed is the 24-hour shelter and day center that serves homeless adults without children. Going forward with a solid plan of action, and when sustainable and adequate financial funding is established, we will resume the full 24-hour and day center services. This is a temporary, not a permanent, situation.
The assistance that Simon House offers is extensive. Providing the adequate services and care needed on a day-to-day, 24-hour basis is expensive. For example, more than $1,000 a day is needed to staff the 24-hour shelter and keep its doors open.
Funding is the answer and it needs to be a collaborative effort from the communities we serve: city and county governments, churches and civic groups, corporate support, individual gifts, ongoing fundraising efforts, and the list goes on.
The challenges facing us are enormous, the need is incredible, and the question is how do we rise to the level of our called humanity to help? We cannot look to the past to move forward. We can only move into the future, facing the challenges that are inevitable and that all non-profit organizations face. We are also not alone in this. Homelessness is a nationwide, if not global, issue. Metropolitan areas and small towns alike are addressing the housing challenges that we face right here on the local level. We must collectively move forward to an improved future for our housing-challenged neighbors and for our communities.
The Simon House board and staff have already taken many steps to improve its operations and services based on the lessons learned during the past year. Case managers provide a multitude of services to clients, and these are ongoing for the clients previously served in the 24-hour shelter and day center. These include helping clients obtain needed documents; acquiring housing vouchers, food stamps, and child day care benefits; locating affordable housing; finding employment; referrals for medical, mental health, and substance abuse treatment; and obtaining benefits such as Medicaid and disability. In May, the board of directors held a strategic planning session which will be continued with additional work sessions in the future. The board has amended its bylaws; restructured its committees; revised the agency’s personnel policies; hired a part-time financial administrator; secured the assistance of a local volunteer accountant; and contracted for an audit of Simon House’s 2022 finances. The board has also implemented several successful fundraisers during the past year including its annual “A Night in Margaritaville,” Mother’s Day donation appeal as well as a Christmas/end-of-year giving donation campaign.
As with all crises, rumors begin. Some people are making broad, and often erroneous, assumptions that benefit no one. We are proactively answering these concerns. We have been transparent and will continue to be transparent. We have a highly-trained and professional staff who can handle the many concerns that arise in all three of the Simon House entities. Their commitment to our mission and to those whom we help is without question. We also have a committed board of directors–professionals who volunteer their time and resources to maintain and move Simon House into the future. And, we have many, many community partners, for whom we are eternally grateful, who work collaboratively with us to make Simon House and our communities a better place for all of us.
We will be holding a community-wide forum to answer questions, share our success stories, and welcome any suggestions. Please see our website SimonHouseKY.org for the details, updates and news.
