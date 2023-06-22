Homelessness is everywhere. We see them. We drive by them. But who are they? People with children along the roadside. Physically, and sometimes, mentally challenged people around town. People living in tents. People living under bridges. People living in their cars. People with nowhere to go and no one to turn to for help. The challenges they face are immense. 

People do not choose to be housing challenged–or food challenged. Circumstances happen. Jobs are lost. People are denied housing for an increasing number of reasons. People cannot find adequate or affordable housing. Property owners are raising rent prices. People get evicted. 

John Martin

John Martin

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription