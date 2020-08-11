Due to the virus, especially to one of my age, I have continued to teleconference via video technology for meetings to avoid crowds in Frankfort that could potentially expose themselves or others to the coronavirus.
However, other legislators and I still have the option to attend these meetings in person if we were to choose. Until we see a sharp flattening of the curve, I foresee this being the case throughout most of the remainder of the interim.
Last month, we covered a wide array of policies amid committee meetings. During the July meetings of the Interim Joint Committee (IJC) on State Government, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams hinted at November’s general election amid the ongoing pandemic. While the plan is still being drafted, he said he envisions a combination of some absentee voting, early in-person voting and voting on Election Day on Nov. 3. He said his main concern is that expanded absentee voting could overwhelm county clerks and the U.S. Postal Service.
Adams said he is more comfortable with having early in-person voting to relieve potential crowds at polls on Election Day. However, this is a fluid situation that is difficult to navigate, especially this far out from the election. I remain hopeful we can figure this out so that every Kentuckian has the opportunity to participate in our democracy to vote in a free and fair election.
Also, last month during the July meeting of the IJC on Judiciary, members discussed police reform and legislation banning the use of no-knock warrants in Kentucky. These warrants allow law personnel to enter a property without announcing their presence.
The proposed bill being drafted calls for no-knock warrants to be conducted only by those who are trained in handling tactical situations. The legislation also calls for judges to certify that the application has not been presented to any other judge, thus preventing confusion.
Civil and criminal penalties are going to require further discussion among the legislature ahead of the 2021 regular session. I am personally very skeptical of this proposal.
Sparks flew as another interim meeting made headlines in the latter part of July. During the IJC meeting on Economic Development and Workforce Investment, members heard testimony from Muncie McNamara, the former executive director of the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance (UI) on UI issues due to the influx of claims that were filed following the COVID-19 outbreak.
Much of McNamara’s testimony put blame on the Beshear administration for troubles with the unemployment system. However, when my fellow Democratic colleagues attempted to rebut these claims and inquire with follow-up questions regarding the Bevin administration's gutting of funding for the office, the chair of the committee only allowed for ONE to speak.
This is not how the legislative process is supposed to work. All members, regardless of party, should be given fair and adequate time to ask questions and give input. Testimonies should not be used for political grandstanding, without opposing views or cross-examination.
As we progress through the interim and navigate our way through these trying times, I hope my colleagues across the aisle will allow for more insight from all members. When we work together and allow dialogue from all sides, it is much easier to find solutions.
I encourage you to stay in contact during the interim. Your input is important. You may leave a message for any legislator at the General Assembly’s Message Line at 800-372-7181.
Stay safe and mask up, Kentucky!
Sen. Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort, can be emailed at Julian.Carroll@lrc.ky.org.
