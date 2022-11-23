This Thanksgiving, many Kentuckians will show gratitude for their good fortune by serving meals to hungry neighbors, donating food to those whose cupboards are bare and contributing money to worthy causes. This generosity strengthens our communities and helps individuals in immediate need, but winning the fight against hunger, poverty and poor health requires more than the kindness of neighbors. 

Charity alone cannot end hunger. Winning this battle requires all of us to push for a whole-of-government response that addresses inadequate wages and health and food access, especially as grocery prices rise and safety net programs come under attack.

Jessica Klein

