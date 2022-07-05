It’s not news anymore to report that Kentucky has more cancer deaths than any other state in the nation. Our state has been at or near the top of this terrible list for so long now that it’s just regarded as a depressing state of being. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 10,000 Kentuckians will die of the disease this year.
With the promise of new technology, some leaders in Congress are insisting that it doesn’t have to be this way.
Kentucky’s own Congressman Brett Guthrie co-chairs the House Republicans’ Healthy Future Task Force, which recently threw its support behind a policy that has the real potential to make a difference in our state’s cancer death rate right now.
There is a new emerging technology that can transform the way in which we screen for cancer. Today, we search patients for one cancer at a time — mammograms for breast cancer, colonoscopies for colorectal cancer, PSA tests for prostate cancer — and even then, there are only five cancers for which we have common screening technologies. Huge clinical research programs are demonstrating the promise of new tests that can detect dozens of variations of the disease from the analysis of a patient’s blood.
Many of our cancer deaths today — seven of every 10 — come from types of the disease for which there are no approved screenings. Many of these cancers aren’t found until they have spread and treatment options are less likely to be effective and extend survival. A blood test that can be easily administered at any medical checkup can identify these cancers at an earlier stage and enable more successful intervention.
Congressman Guthrie’s Healthy Future Task Force has proposed that seniors — the population group with the highest cancer susceptibility — must have access to these innovative blood tests. Doing so will require the passage of legislation that Congressman Guthrie is also co-sponsoring, along with more than 200 of his bipartisan colleagues across the House and Senate.
This legislation, the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act, would repair a gaping flaw in our laws governing the program. Today, there is no timely pathway for Medicare to provide coverage for a new preventive care technology, like these breakthrough blood tests. Under our byzantine system, new tools like this can be discussed and analyzed — even after the Food and Drug Administration has deemed them safe and effective — for years. Congress has stepped in before and cut through this red tape to make coverage for mammograms and colonoscopies possible. It should do the same here by passing this bill.
It should be noted that this effort doesn’t bear either a Republican or a Democratic exclusive brand. The legislation has hundreds of co-sponsors from both parties. It’s not partisan. It’s not even really bipartisan. Matters that affect health and lives are really nonpartisan. Preventing cancer deaths is a human, not a political, objective.
We now need politicians to recognize the urgency of this situation. If Congress doesn’t pass Medicare screening legislation before the end of the current Congress, the entire legislative process starts over from the beginning next year. It is our hope that this priority set by Congressman Guthrie’s thoughtful leadership, the Healthy Future Task Force, more than 200 bipartisan Members of Congress, and indeed President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot, moves forward without delay.
Amanda Smart has been the Executive of the Colon Cancer Prevention Project since 2017. She holds a Master of Public Health from the University of Louisville and is certified in six different fitness formats. In 2018 she finished educating every FQHC in Kentucky on Colon Cancer Prevention and in 2021 helped kick off the first ever digital marketing campaign in Appalachia, serving digital prevention ads to one of the highest at risk in the country. She can be emailed through Ashley Bitters at ashley@runswitchpr.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.