I read with great interest the new data about Franklin County published by the United States Census Bureau. Much was revealed, and most of it was good news. But figuring out which parts were good news was a bit of a challenge.
First, let me make a public confession: I’m kind of nerdy. I’m a “sheets guy." That has nothing to do with laundry, it relates to data sheets. Give me a big page of data and ask me to look for patterns or relationships or errors and I’ll be content and quiet for a surprisingly long time. It’s very satisfying to look through a swirl of information and have it start to make sense to me.
When the Green-Eyed Blonde announced she was having all the floors in our house refinished, I meekly asked that she get a few estimates so we could figure if we could afford the cost. I thought that might stall her for a couple of months until I could convince her that the original 1954 walnut stain we have is “charming, quaint and quirky” as the real estate ads would term it. She described the finish with rather harsh words like “scuffed, worn and no decent person would live like this.”
Much to my surprise, every guy within 50 miles who owns a floor sander showed up within a week to measure, give opinions, do math, shake their heads, point and hand over estimates. All the calculations came with other factors that needed consideration like availability, experience, reputation and whether they had done any work for anyone the Green-Eyed Blonde had ever known, met or heard of. Now I had her! Working through all this information could take the rest of the summer.
She started moving estimates pages around into piles and by the end of the week she said she had contracted the workmen, set a starting date and that I needed to move the china cabinet out of the dining room. I tried to throw up a smokescreen of delays, but she wouldn’t have it. “This is our home. It’s not very big, and only we live here, but we should make it as nice as we can so we can enjoy our time here.”
The Green-Eyed Blonde’s comments resonated when I saw the Census information about the changes in Franklin County. While neighboring Scott County saw the Commonwealth’s largest percentage of population growth in the last decade at 21.0%, Shelby County gained almost 17% more people. Even Anderson and Woodford counties tallied increases of 6 and 7%. The growth in Franklin County was about 3.4%.
Several people said that was a sign of poor political leadership, lost commercial growth, a general lack of vigor, and so on. That’s incorrect, in my opinion as a well-known sheets guy.
Consider that most of the population is between 18 and 65 years of age, 61% of all the people are working, the county produces almost $2 billion in manufacturing sales, it’s the seat of state government and there are slightly more women than men living here. (That’s always a positive sign. In my observations, women get more done than men.) People in Franklin County are better educated, more prosperous, better insured and more digitally connected than most Kentuckians.
Instead of focusing on getting more people to live here, what can our elected leaders do? Improve public facilities, develop programs that benefit those who need more help to achieve their goals in business and education, break new economic ground for others to sow the seeds of prosperity. All of this comes at great expense, we know. Wise stewardship of our tax dollars is vital, but sometimes it is necessary to spend instead of save. What if our elected leaders took to heart the words of The Green-Eyed Blonde? Franklin County is our home. It’s not very big, and only we live here, but we should make it as nice as we can so we can enjoy our time here.
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a regular State Journal contributor, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.