I read with great interest the new data about Franklin County published by the United States Census Bureau. Much was revealed, and most of it was good news. But figuring out which parts were good news was a bit of a challenge.

First, let me make a public confession: I’m kind of nerdy. I’m a “sheets guy." That has nothing to do with laundry, it relates to data sheets. Give me a big page of data and ask me to look for patterns or relationships or errors and I’ll be content and quiet for a surprisingly long time. It’s very satisfying to look through a swirl of information and have it start to make sense to me.

When the Green-Eyed Blonde announced she was having all the floors in our house refinished, I meekly asked that she get a few estimates so we could figure if we could afford the cost. I thought that might stall her for a couple of months until I could convince her that the original 1954 walnut stain we have is “charming, quaint and quirky” as the real estate ads would term it. She described the finish with rather harsh words like “scuffed, worn and no decent person would live like this.”

Much to my surprise, every guy within 50 miles who owns a floor sander showed up within a week to measure, give opinions, do math, shake their heads, point and hand over estimates. All the calculations came with other factors that needed consideration like availability, experience, reputation and whether they had done any work for anyone the Green-Eyed Blonde had ever known, met or heard of. Now I had her! Working through all this information could take the rest of the summer.

She started moving estimates pages around into piles and by the end of the week she said she had contracted the workmen, set a starting date and that I needed to move the china cabinet out of the dining room. I tried to throw up a smokescreen of delays, but she wouldn’t have it. “This is our home. It’s not very big, and only we live here, but we should make it as nice as we can so we can enjoy our time here.”

The Green-Eyed Blonde’s comments resonated when I saw the Census information about the changes in Franklin County. While neighboring Scott County saw the Commonwealth’s largest percentage of population growth in the last decade at 21.0%, Shelby County gained almost 17% more people. Even Anderson and Woodford counties tallied increases of 6 and 7%. The growth in Franklin County was about 3.4%.

Several people said that was a sign of poor political leadership, lost commercial growth, a general lack of vigor, and so on. That’s incorrect, in my opinion as a well-known sheets guy.

Consider that most of the population is between 18 and 65 years of age, 61% of all the people are working, the county produces almost $2 billion in manufacturing sales, it’s the seat of state government and there are slightly more women than men living here. (That’s always a positive sign. In my observations, women get more done than men.) People in Franklin County are better educated, more prosperous, better insured and more digitally connected than most Kentuckians.

Instead of focusing on getting more people to live here, what can our elected leaders do? Improve public facilities, develop programs that benefit those who need more help to achieve their goals in business and education, break new economic ground for others to sow the seeds of prosperity. All of this comes at great expense, we know. Wise stewardship of our tax dollars is vital, but sometimes it is necessary to spend instead of save. What if our elected leaders took to heart the words of The Green-Eyed Blonde? Franklin County is our home. It’s not very big, and only we live here, but we should make it as nice as we can so we can enjoy our time here.

John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a regular State Journal contributor, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com.

