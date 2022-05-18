Since the time that Buffalo Trace Distillery has expressed their interest in increasing their bourbon warehousing in Franklin County, there have been several opinion pieces written against their proposed expansion. One of the common themes in the articles is the attitude that the distillery is a greedy business who only cares about making profits and pedals propaganda in order to expand. Some authors go on to vilify the Buffalo Trace Distillery as an irresponsible community citizen, which could not be further from the truth. 

Terri Bradshaw

Terri Bradshaw

These attitudes and imagery are intended to bring about an emotional response in readers as is often the case when discussing economic development projects in Franklin County. This type of rhetorical, often ill-conceived resistance to development almost always implies a false dichotomy — that we all must choose between development or no development. Instead, we should be considering the benefits of this type of development and determining HOW we can do it.

Opponents of the proposal by Buffalo Trace Distillery fail to consider several aspects as follows: it’s a fact that bourbon warehouses have had a long history of being located on farmland in Franklin County; typical economic development may carry a high cost for infrastructure, while bourbon warehousing requires much less in infrastructure costs; bourbon warehousing provides millions of dollars in much needed tax revenue without  taxing an already struggling workforce; and many traditional economic development projects come with a significant increase in traffic and noise while bourbon warehousing doesn’t exacerbate these issues. People have asked, “What do the people of Peaks Mill want?”, but true economic development weighs the issues of a specific development project vs the quality-of-life benefits for the entire community.  

In fact, that is the question currently being proposed by Buffalo Trace — will this entire community allow a change that permits distilleries to warehouse their products on land that is zoned as agricultural? They are requesting a text amendment for the entire community, that has been successfully adopted by several other Kentucky communities, that seeks merely to allow the storage of agricultural products in a semi-finished state, for a period of time. The story of Kentucky Bourbon was born on Kentucky farms more than 200 years ago and is a tribute to the centuries-old tradition and agricultural history that make Kentucky Bourbon. 

Of course, the final decision is not going to please everyone. Some people are unlikely to change their attitudes, irrespective of the facts. But we must not allow those with the loudest voices to drown out those residents who do want to see Buffalo Trace Distillery and other businesses expand in Franklin County and, moreover; want to welcome new businesses to our beautiful city.  

This article is a call out to those citizens of Franklin County — the ones who are proud to have Buffalo Trace Distillery as a member of our community; those who recognize that Buffalo Trace is not a bully and not pushing propaganda, but is instead, an asset this community appreciates; and those who believe the tax revenue generated by local businesses is instrumental in providing amenities and services we need and want, such as free trash and recycling; high quality parks and pools; excellent schools; quality community healthcare; relevant library services; fully funded police and fire protection; and reliable public transportation. 

Speak out in support of Buffalo Trace and businesses like them who provide employment opportunities and tax revenue to our community as it grows to compete with the world, by submitting an article to the State Journal, posting your point of view on social media, attending the Board of Zoning Adjustment meeting at City Hall on May 26 at 5:30 p.m., or signing the online petition at supportbuffalotrace.com

Terri Bradshaw is the President/CEO of the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation, the Frankfort/Franklin County economic development agency that focuses on increasing employment opportunities, private sector capital investments and the local tax base while providing confidential services to assist new, expanding and relocating businesses. She can be emailed at terribradshaw@kycapitaldevelopment.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription