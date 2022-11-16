Holiday cheer won’t be the only thing spreading this season. As the weather cools and people start spending more time inside where viruses can easily spread, the risks of illness are high. This winter, public health officials expect heavy traffic in urgent and primary care offices, increased hospitalizations, and more Kentuckians’ suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19. 

More than two dozen school districts across the commonwealth have closed or moved to remote learning due to “widespread illness” already this November. Kentucky families are dealing with flu, RSV, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. While most healthy people may bounce back in a few days or weeks, older people and those with compromised immune systems are at risk for potential hospitalization and death.

Ben Chandler

