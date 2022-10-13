When I was a first-year law student a lifetime ago at UK, there was a legal writing assignment which centered on the concept that justice is best served when punishment fits the offender and not merely the crime. Some time later I learned from Justice John Palmore the equally valuable lesson that common sense should not be a stranger in the house of the law. I have attempted to follow these concepts in my 40+ years as a prosecutor.
These have been much on my mind lately as the result of the particularly deceptive turn the effort to defeat Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd has recently taken. I refer to the uninformed calling into question the judge’s decision in a case my office prosecuted involving online conversations between an adult male and an investigator posing as a 15-year-old female.
The people of Franklin County deserve to hear the truth, so I’ll get right to the point. Abuse of a child in any form, sexual, physical or otherwise, is abhorrent to me. There are people who are now serving or who have served decades in prison from such cases I have tried who can attest to this. Nevertheless, it is my absolutely firm position that given the somewhat unique circumstances of this case, Judge Shepherd correctly applied the law, and that his action not only achieved justice but was also abundantly sensible.
The record in this case clearly supports Judge Shepherd’s action. As documented, the defendant had no prior criminal history, was clearly remorseful regarding his misguided actions and had support of his family, church and employer. He, at no time, had actual contact with a child but rather with an officer posing as a child.
Before sentencing he had successfully engaged in two intensive counseling programs, including counseling offered by the Southeast Christian Church, to assure he would not engage in this conduct in the future.
The Department for Probation and Parole performed presentence investigation of the defendant as ordered by Judge Shepherd. The defendant’s risk for re-offending, as stated in the report, was zero.
The comprehensive sex offender presentence evaluation performed by the Kentucky Department of Corrections concluded the defendant did not present a threat to public safety and did not have a fixed sexual orientation toward children. Noteworthy in that report was the observation that “if the defendant was sentenced to home incarceration, he would be able to continue working and paying taxes. In the span of one year this would be a savings to the taxpaying citizens of the Commonwealth of approximately $15,000 for his incarceration expense alone.”
Thus Judge Shepherd’s decision was based on and consistent with the evaluation and recommendation of criminal justice professionals. He imposed the sentence criticized by his opponent based on the above and on a home incarceration alternative available under the law, specifically KRS 532.210.
In his sentencing order he imposed requirements that the defendant register as a sex offender, submit DNA samples and be subject to a five-year period of post-incarceration supervision. He also ordered the defendant enroll in and successfully complete a Department of Corrections approved sex offender treatment program at the defendant’s expense.
Contrary to the assertion of his opponent, Judge Shepherd was not required to send the defendant to prison and had he done so, the defendant would in all probability not have fully received such sex offender treatment. As noted in the Department of Corrections comprehensive sex offender evaluation, if sentenced to prison rather than home incarceration, “given the wait list for treatment it is likely that this individual would not be able to fully participate in treatment until he is released from custody of the state.”
I have been a Commonwealth Attorney in Franklin County during the entirety of Judge Shepherd’s tenure on the bench. During that time he has presided over thousands of criminal cases, and this case was simply another example of him fairly applying the law. I know of no instance where he has been reversed by a higher court on a criminal sentencing matter.
It is easy, and at election time convenient, for a judicial candidate to claim he will follow the law. It is often difficult, however, to properly apply the law in a practical, sensible, justice-serving manner, as was done in this case.
It is important that the truth about this situation be shared with all Franklin Countians. Spreading false and misleading information is a disservice to our judicial system statewide and particularly to this community. The use of accurate information must be insisted upon as we work together to protect the public under the Constitution and the law.
