Editor's note: Kentucky House Democratic Caucus members sent the following letter to U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, urging them to work on extending critical federal COVID-relief programs expiring this month.
Dear Sens. McConnell and Paul:
As this truly difficult year draws to a close, we are writing to urge you to work with your fellow legislators across the aisle and the U.S. Capitol to help our country avert what is poised to be an even bigger economic catastrophe than we saw in the pandemic’s opening months.
Without another federal stimulus package before January, hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians, along with tens of millions of Americans, will face dire consequences. For moral as well as economic reasons, we cannot afford to let this happen, especially now that viable vaccines assure us that an end to COVID-19 is in sight.
We know you understand the severity of the situation, and we are heartened that progress is being made toward a bipartisan deal. While we believe additional stimulus will still be necessary, what we know for sure is that something has to be enacted now, given the fact that several CARES Act programs — and the financial security they provide — are in their final days.
One of the most consequential of those is the pandemic unemployment insurance program. This lifeline has helped many families meet their basic necessities, but a fast-growing number has exhausted benefits, including thousands of Kentuckians who saw extended payments stop last month due to federal rules beyond their control. Many more Americans will, of course, join them without quick action by Congress.
Extending eligibility and restoring the $600 federal benefit that expired this summer would make a world of difference to those still unable to find work through no fault of their own. Such a move would not only benefit them; it also would provide a much-needed boost to our overall bottom line.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, reinstating the unemployment insurance programs would add more than 5 million jobs and raise the United States’ GDP by 3.5%. Given the fact that we are still 10 million jobs below where we were a year ago, we cannot understand any hesitancy about making this move.
For most of us, the COVID-19 crisis is unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes. While the virus threatens us all, its economic consequences are falling almost entirely on those who can least afford it. The stock market is back again setting records and high-wage jobs have largely returned to pre-pandemic levels, and yet U.S. Census Bureau figures show the rate of hunger in America is the worst it has been in at least 20 years.
As our elected senators, you are in position to lead the way in easing the pain of so many. The cost may be high, but the cost of inaction is significantly higher. So many Americans are counting on you, because they have nowhere else to turn.
In this season of giving and hope, we ask that you do what you can to help during one of the most trying times in our country's history. We stand ready to do whatever we can to make that goal a reality.
The authors are House Democratic leaders Derrick Graham, of Frankfort, Joni Jenkins and Angie Hatton; and state Reps. Cherlynn Stevenson, Josie Raymond, Al Gentry, Kelly Flood, Rachel Roberts, Buddy Wheatley, Lisa Willner, McKenzie Cantrell, Mary Lou Marzian, Patti Minter, Chris Harris, Tina Bojanowski, Jeff Donohue, Susan Westrom, Attica Scott, Ruth Ann Palumbo, Maria Sorolis, George Brown Jr. and Joe Graviss, of Versailles. They can be reached through Brian Wilkerson at Brian.Wilkerson@lrc.ky.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
This very kindly worded letter is meant to appeal to the better angels of Rand and Mitch’s nature? I’m sure that it will make them sit up and take notice before they use it for birdcage liner because if these two cared at all about the desperation of families in crisis, they’ve had years, if not decades, to do something about it. Let the records speak for themselves. To paraphrase Camus, I think that Rand and Mitch will count this letter as no more than an example of the oppression that the oppressed inflict upon decent people like them.
I can’t see getting a clearer message across to McConnell and the “other senator” from Ky … what does he do to help Kentuckians? I know McConnell buys votes with grants for streetscaping but has failed raising the average household income during his lifetime- keeping Kentuckians poor , to the point where we need Federal assistance? Since we’re a red state now , depending on the blue states that actually finance the federal government.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.