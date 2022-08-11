If the pandemic shutdown of 2020 taught us anything, it was how good we have it at the Kentucky State Fair. That year, we could only offer the youth portion of our livestock shows. Everything else about the state fair, the sights, the sounds, and the smells, were missing. Last year, when some states were still canceling or postponing their fairs, Kentucky was able to return the state fair back in all its fantastic ways and people turned out in droves to, once again, feel a bit of normalcy and experience all the state fair has to offer.

I’m excited to once again be able to join Kentucky residents for the 118th Kentucky State Fair, Aug. 18-28 at the Kentucky Expo Center. This is “your” state fair and it’s you, the residents of Kentucky, who make it special each year. And I can’t wait to see you again.

Ryan Quarles

