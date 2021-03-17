Many Kentuckians have followed the recent debate in the Kentucky Senate regarding Senate Bill 211, a bill allegedly intended to protect law enforcement from verbal bullying.
The underlying theme of this law is that if as a Kentuckian you do not support this law, you do not support law enforcement. On the other hand, it could also be said that if you do support this law, you do not support free speech.
A good starting point for a reasoned discussion regarding this newly proposed law is to ask the rhetorical question as to why Senate Bill 211 was introduced in the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military and Public Protection. Surely, a law of this constitutional significance should have been introduced in the Senate Judiciary Committee, where the law could have been reviewed and dissected based not only on U.S. Supreme Court precedent but also the legal consequences related to the enforcement of words which will only be defined when they are uttered to the so-called reasonable and prudent police officer.
In this case, the senator who sponsored this law argued on the floor of the Senate that this law was constitutional. In doing so, he relied on Chaplinsky, a 1942 Supreme Court decision that first defined “fighting words.” The next Supreme Court case of note that the sponsor failed to reference was the 1971 decision in Cohen v. California, in which Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote in another important fighting words case that “while the particular four-letter word being litigated here is perhaps more distasteful than most others of this genre, it is nevertheless often true that one man’s vulgarity is another’s lyric. ... Governments might soon seize upon the censorship of particular words as a convenient guise for banning the expression of unpopular views.”
While the Cohen case should have ended the discussion regarding the constitutionality of SB 211, the sponsor of SB 211 was not finished. During the floor speech, the sponsor referenced a case from Maine that he claimed supported the legislation. Obviously, the sponsor must have believed that a passing reference to a case from Maine would have been enough to satisfy other lawmakers.
Although the sponsor did not provide a citation to the case, it is likely the sponsor was referencing the 1990 case of State v. Janisczak. What the sponsor left out from this reference were the words of Justice Collins in Janisczak when he wrote that “epithets directed at police officers are not fighting words merely because they might be so if directed at some other person. The nature of the experience, training, and responsibilities of police officers must be considered in determining whether a given defendant's language constituted fighting words.”
Well, enough about the law the sponsor relied upon to argue for the constitutionality of SB 211. Let us now turn to one of the most chilling provisions of SB 211.
The law provides that anyone arrested for verbally bullying a police officer must be held for at least 48 hours before being taken before a judge to secure a bond. Imagine for a moment, a teacher is arrested for verbally bullying a police officer at a rally at the Capitol; or a friend or family member is arrested at a pro-life rally in downtown Lexington; or as in this case, those who gathered and protested peacefully were arrested for their support of Breonna Taylor. All of those arrested for exercising their First Amendment rights would find themselves confined to a county jail for at least 48 hours for simply exercising their First Amendment rights of speech and assembly.
Sadly, the sponsor was not satisfied to end there. Instead, the sponsor also included increased penalties in the law, many penalties, which were once misdemeanors, have now been amended to felonies. Very candidly, the sweeping chilling effect of SB 211 is nothing like we have seen in America since the era of McCarthyism in the early 1950s.
On a final note, the real elephant in the room when the sponsor of SB 211 argued for the passage of the bill was the underlying theme of SB 211: that anyone who would have had the audacity to engage in First Amendment free speech in Louisville in support of an unpopular subject could and would find themselves confined in the proverbial stocks of Medieval times in the public square as a form of humiliation for their unpopular views.
In the words of Justice Antonin Scalia, “… the First Amendment does not permit (a government) to impose special prohibitions on those speakers who express views on disfavored subjects.”
In the end, if this law passes the House and reaches the desk of the governor, one can only hope that the law will be vetoed. And if the law is returned for an override vote, one would only hope that those who supported the law in the first instance will have taken the time to consider SB 211 and the chilling effect it will have on the free speech rights of Kentuckians before casting a vote to overturn a veto of this ill-conceived law.
Finally, even if SB 211 is not passed in the House, hopefully this bill will be a wake-up call for all Kentuckians and Americans that it is time to end the attack on their First Amendment constitutional rights.
Mark Wohlander, a military veteran, former FBI agent and federal prosecutor, practices law in Lexington and eastern Kentucky. His email address is fivesmoothstonesky@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.