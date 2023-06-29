The Fourth of July is an incredibly festive time. Millions of American families come together to celebrate freedom. Nationwide there are BBQs, picnics, family gatherings, and days spent at the beach. It’s a big day celebrating America and freedom.  

July Fourth is also America’s top beer-drinking holiday. It’s estimated that over one billion dollars is spent on beer. Statistically, in Kentucky, there are low rates of underage drinking. Roughly 16% of adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month.  

Michael Leach

Michael Leach

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription