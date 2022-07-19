Here is my challenge to you. Name one place you can go and feel absolutely safe from an active shooter. A place you don’t find yourself casing to determine where you would run or hide in case you had to make an emergency exit should a shooter come into your space.
Schools, movie theaters, restaurants, churches, grocery stores, concerts, night clubs, places of work are no longer safe, and now we add an Independence Day parade to our list. Seven people died and dozens were wounded during a Fourth of July parade in a small suburb of Chicago called Highland Park, and once again the shooter is an 18– to 22-year-old white male with signs of instability throughout his life. Obsessed with murder and mass killings, this young man had a YouTube channel and was very visible on social media, with disturbing images and writings of violence.
A mass shooting is defined as having a minimum of three or four victims in a short period of time and there were 16 mass shootings over the Fourth of July holiday and around 308 total mass shootings so far this year. Considering the latest mass shootings, I think of what the last moments of the 19 children and two teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas, must have been like. I think about the two children who wanted to be police officers when they grew up. I think about the police officers frozen in fear of a shooter with an automatic weapon in the hallways of that school and of what the teachers in that school must be thinking. Would they sacrifice their own lives for the lives of their students?
I think about those grocery shoppers in Buffalo, New York and wonder how ordinary and routine their day was until a young man filled with hate and anger murdered 10 innocents within seconds. And I think about the families and friends who gathered along the parade route in celebration of our country’s freedoms who were murdered or were victims of the gun violence and the images of the day forever in their minds.
It can be argued that these weapons designed for war were purchased legally, and with more guns than people in the U.S. with 400 million guns owned, little can be done, and that is a good argument; however, there are reasonable steps that can be taken. First, consider raising the age limit to purchase an automatic weapon.
This group of 18- to 22-year-old young men are the primary perpetrators of these mass shootings and should be regarded with greater scrutiny. They are not the well-regulated militia as described in the Second amendment. And speaking of Second amendment rights, no law will ever be passed that will take guns away from responsible gun owners.
Second, consider supporting red flag laws that would temporarily remove guns from the homes of someone deemed at risk for harming him/herself or others. That would include people sanctioned for intimate partner violence as well as potential suicide victims. And we should hold gun owners accountable if they do not store their firearms responsibly and a child or criminal gains access to their guns, causing harm or committing a crime.
And, third, ask those running for office what they plan to do to keep us safe from gun violence. Ask if they would support legislation on automatic weapons and laws to address mental illness and guns. Ask if they would support Red Flag laws. We must elect people who care about this issue because most of us do.
Finally, if you met my challenge of being able to name a place you feel absolutely safe from an active shooter, may I bring my family and friends along to join you? I’m feeling pretty uncomfortable now.
Judy Goddard, of Frankfort, is a retired special education teacher. She can be emailed at judygoddard360@yahoo.com
It’s the Republican Party that’s supported by the NRA and their gun manufacturers, causing mass killings with their lack of gun control. ALL of these pro gun factions lobby $ goes to support the Republican politicians. Republican Ky Senators McConnell and Paul, have recieved well over $1 million from these pro gun factions to support their campaigns, Senator Mitt Romney has received over $13 million. That’s a fraction of the total amount of the $ that pro gun factions are pouring into the predominantly white Republican politicians.
