Sleep and I are not friends. We have had a long, tormented relationship. Sometimes I fight it and sometimes it fights me. And, in the end, neither is better for the victory.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been a “night owl.” Some of my best moments of creativity come long after most people have turned in for the night. I used to think that was just when I was relieved of distractions. Now, though, I think there is something about the nighttime that resonates with me. There is stillness, quietness, a time when the world seems at peace. It works for me. Or it did.

