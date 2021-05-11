As our community leaders move forward with major financial decisions, let us all commit to using our brain instead of hitting the easy button as many across our country are doing more often.
To me the easy button is not taking the time to look at both sides of an argument, simplifying the argument or making purely emotional decisions on complicated issues. Both of our established political parties rely heavily on our lazy habit of reading the headlines and making emotional decisions, or decisions based on party lines. To me, true intellect is the desire to put yourself in someone else’s shoes when making important decisions and doing your research.
What does this mean for Frankfort and Franklin County?
I am afraid our small community is moving toward the national method of decision-making based on emotion and a lack of objectivity. For example, let us use the recently submitted proposal for a local solar farm project.
On Facebook you can find a State Journal article titled “Frankfort Plant Board hires consultant to evaluate solar proposal.” The article explains that the FPB has hired a consultant to review a recently submitted proposal to construct a 20-megawatt, 150-acre solar farm to provide power at a discounted rate to the local governments and school districts.
In reading the Facebook comments you immediately feel like you need to pick a side to be part of the conversation. There are many who provide clear and verifiable facts, but there is also a lot of sarcasm and emotion in the discussion.
Some would say “that’s just Facebook,” but I would say just turn on your local fiscal court or city commission meeting and see if there is any sarcasm and emotional decisions.
What about the solar project?
The easy method is to pick a side based on your political leanings and ignore much of the details of this specific project — whether you are against the solar farm and simplify the argument that solar is unreliable and cannot always meet peak demands or you are for the solar farm using the simplified argument that it is environmentally friendly and has become a cheap alternative. I have looked at the reports enough to develop my own opinion.
One big issue I see is the use of FPB lines, transformers, poles, staff and other assets to deliver the power from the solar farm to the customer. I think everyone would agree that if the school systems and local governments stop paying their share of the maintenance of these lines these fees will have to be redistributed to the remaining customers. This redistribution will be based on how much energy you use and not based on your income or lack of it.
Many people have pointed to the success of an Arkansas project that is saving a school system enough money to give teachers a significant raise. After reading about the Arkansas project, it appears that this solar farm was built on property owned by and adjacent to a school, which makes it more feasible from a maintenance of infrastructure standpoint.
This is a complicated issue, and we have not even considered the pressure FPB may get to allow other similar solar projects utilizing its infrastructure at no cost. I believe ratepayers, the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency and any entity that would not be offered the same deal would have legal standing to challenge these decisions.
I am not against solar power, but I am not in favor of this plan, as I am afraid it will redistribute fees unfairly and open up FPB to significant litigation, further increasing utility bills. Let us all spend more time looking deeper into hot-topic issues and make more educated and informed decisions and respect those who disagree.
It is not always an “easy button” decision.
Keith Parker is a former Frankfort city manager. His email address is kpwhitehat@gmail.com.
When I plant a crop of potatoes or sweet corn I have no hard evidence that it’s going to “ pan out” and produce anything- other than experience and knowing that it will be consumed when it does “ pan out”. All this speechifying about solar energy and sitting on hands is quite ridiculous. There is experience in solar energy, and it will “pan out” , and there are consumers for it . Save the environment and stop playing the devils advocate.
