Things are quiet in Peaks Mill, for now. Buffalo Trace has had some roadblocks recently in their quest to invade the Elkhorn Creek valley thanks to the hundreds of concerned citizens throughout the county. Many Franklin Countians that do not live in Peaks Mill are voicing their opposition to the idea of whiskey warehouses being built in the Elkhorn Creek valley. The Elkhorn Creek is a destination for many local folks and visitors from far away. The thought of this area becoming industrialized is disturbing to very many people and they are speaking out.
As you are probably aware by now, Buffalo Trace, (BT) has set their sights on approximately 400 acres of Peaks Mill land to locate many of their whiskey warehouses and began by filing a zone change in Peaks Mill from Agricultural (AG) to General Industrial (IG). When that news broke, hundreds of people shouted from the rooftops to not let that happen so BT withdrew the request since it would require Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission (FFCPC) and fiscal court approval, strike one.
However, BT followed up with a request for an ordinance change and if approved, BT would only need approval for a conditional use permit from the Zoning Board of Adjustments, to locate whiskey warehouses in any Rural Residential (RR) or AG zone in the county. This request for an ordinance change first went to the Zoning Ordinance Update Committee (ZOUC) before going to the FFCPC and was met with even more resistance. At the second ZOUC meeting an attorney representing the citizens of Franklin County informed the BT attorney, fiscal court staff and the ZOUC that the meeting was illegal because BT could not request an ordinance change. Only the FFCPC, fiscal court or the city commission can request an ordinance change, strike two.
The latest request from BT was for fiscal court to approve a resolution to ask the FFCPC to hold a public hearing to approve whiskey warehouses in RR and AG zones as a conditional use. Even though BT requested it (illegal) the fiscal court staff placed the “request for resolution” on the agenda and thankfully four magistrates realized something was wrong and voted no. Two of the lame duck elected officials and another magistrate voted yes and the motion for a resolution to approve BT whiskey warehouses in Peaks Mill was voted down, strike three.
In a fair game after three strikes, you are out, however, I do not think BT is done trying to force their way into Peaks Mill. BT doesn’t care that most of our county is against their initiative to place whiskey warehouses in the Elkhorn valley. BT takes no responsibility for all the black fungus on your house, car, and everything else within a mile of one of their warehouses, much less many warehouses. BT doesn’t care about the threat to the Elkhorn Creek or the cultural resources and tranquility of the Peaks Mill community. BT doesn’t care that their tractor trailers will cause a safety hazard on a small two-lane road with elementary school traffic. No, BT only cares about money and even though the Sazerac family are billionaires they want Peaks Mill because it is close to current operations and a natural gas line. Many distilleries haul their product to warehouses away from areas like Peaks Mill and they can afford to extend a gas line to wherever they locate.
Buffalo Trace is located on the Kentucky River. There are hundreds of acres on the Kentucky River at Stoney Creek Road owned by someone very close to BT. Buffalo Trace would be recognized around the world if they took a green initiative and hauled the barrels by barge down river a short distance to Stoney Creek. The tourist percentage would double if the tour included a boat ride.
Joe Sanderson is a lifelong resident of Franklin County and former Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commissioner. He can be emailed at joesanderson61@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.