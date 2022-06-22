Things are quiet in Peaks Mill, for now. Buffalo Trace has had some roadblocks recently in their quest to invade the Elkhorn Creek valley thanks to the hundreds of concerned citizens throughout the county. Many Franklin Countians that do not live in Peaks Mill are voicing their opposition to the idea of whiskey warehouses being built in the Elkhorn Creek valley. The Elkhorn Creek is a destination for many local folks and visitors from far away. The thought of this area becoming industrialized is disturbing to very many people and they are speaking out.

Joe Sanderson

As you are probably aware by now, Buffalo Trace, (BT) has set their sights on approximately 400 acres of Peaks Mill land to locate many of their whiskey warehouses and began by filing a zone change in Peaks Mill from Agricultural (AG) to General Industrial (IG). When that news broke, hundreds of people shouted from the rooftops to not let that happen so BT withdrew the request since it would require Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission (FFCPC) and fiscal court approval, strike one.  

However, BT followed up with a request for an ordinance change and if approved, BT would only need approval for a conditional use permit from the Zoning Board of Adjustments, to locate whiskey warehouses in any Rural Residential (RR) or AG zone in the county. This request for an ordinance change first went to the Zoning Ordinance Update Committee (ZOUC) before going to the FFCPC and was met with even more resistance. At the second ZOUC meeting an attorney representing the citizens of Franklin County informed the BT attorney, fiscal court staff and the ZOUC that the meeting was illegal because BT could not request an ordinance change. Only the FFCPC, fiscal court or the city commission can request an ordinance change, strike two.

The latest request from BT was for fiscal court to approve a resolution to ask the FFCPC to hold a public hearing to approve whiskey warehouses in RR and AG zones as a conditional use. Even though BT requested it (illegal) the fiscal court staff placed the “request for resolution” on the agenda and thankfully four magistrates realized something was wrong and voted no. Two of the lame duck elected officials and another magistrate voted yes and the motion for a resolution to approve BT whiskey warehouses in Peaks Mill was voted down, strike three.

In a fair game after three strikes, you are out, however, I do not think BT is done trying to force their way into Peaks Mill. BT doesn’t care that most of our county is against their initiative to place whiskey warehouses in the Elkhorn valley. BT takes no responsibility for all the black fungus on your house, car, and everything else within a mile of one of their warehouses, much less many warehouses. BT doesn’t care about the threat to the Elkhorn Creek or the cultural resources and tranquility of the Peaks Mill community. BT doesn’t care that their tractor trailers will cause a safety hazard on a small two-lane road with elementary school traffic. No, BT only cares about money and even though the Sazerac family are billionaires they want Peaks Mill because it is close to current operations and a natural gas line. Many distilleries haul their product to warehouses away from areas like Peaks Mill and they can afford to extend a gas line to wherever they locate.

Buffalo Trace is located on the Kentucky River. There are hundreds of acres on the Kentucky River at Stoney Creek Road owned by someone very close to BT. Buffalo Trace would be recognized around the world if they took a green initiative and hauled the barrels by barge down river a short distance to Stoney Creek. The tourist percentage would double if the tour included a boat ride.

Joe Sanderson is a lifelong resident of Franklin County and former Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commissioner. He can be emailed at joesanderson61@yahoo.com

