Team sports can bring local communities and countries together and give opportunity to put aside our differences as we root for our favored teams. For those of us who are parents of an athlete, we take pride when our child’s team scores the winning touchdown or when they display acts of sportsmanship to their teammates and the opposing team. When a young athlete sustains a significant injury or goes down the way Damar Hamlin did on Jan. 2, we take a step back and reflect on how lucky we are and for a brief moment remind ourselves how fragile life is.

Many school aged children (and adults) view professional athletes as indestructible and so when sudden cardiac arrest occurs in an athlete, it shakes our confidence and naturally scares us to our core. As a pediatric physician, parents often ask our advice on how to explain publicized traumatic events to our children. Even if the game was well past our children’s bedtime, they will likely hear about it the following school day, at the family dinner table or see a tweet/post on social media. 

Shaun Mohan

Shaun Mohan

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription