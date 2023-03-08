It all started with a cat. It was a lazy, fat, cynical orange cat that caught my interest. That cat possessed a hatred of Mondays and a love of lasagna. And his name was Garfield.

I was probably about 6 years old when I learned about Garfield. My grandfather had a daily subscription to the Courier-Journal and he introduced me to the comics section. It was the early 1980s and Garfield was hilarious, at least to an elementary student. 

Tommy Druen

