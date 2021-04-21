The use of the legal mechanism of a depressed and suppressed minimum wage is no more than "economic waterboarding." Continued use of a mandated minimum wage, not raised for the last 12 years, is part of the rationalization used to maintain obscenely low income, wealth inequality and a financial sacrifice of the many for the few.
Waterboarding exploits the factors of control, despair and hope. The euphemism of "enhanced rendition" of whatever kind is still torture and so recognized by most civilized nations. As a nation, we should not allow an artificially depressed minimum wage to be used as a weapon to support the idea that some people have to lose for others to win. We can all win.
As our state legislatures and Congress tackle the question of whether to raise the minimum wage, we — the people, the voters — must help our elected representatives understand the imperative to increase the federal minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 per hour. But first, we must remember that an informed electorate is a functional electorate.
The definition of a minimum wage is "the lowest wage per hour that a worker may be paid, as mandated by federal law. It is a legally controlled price floor on hourly wages, below which non-exempt workers may not be offered nor accept a job."
The purpose is to protect the health and well-being of all workers, and especially the more vulnerable ones. At the current rate of $7.25 per hour, a minimum wage does not provide a living wage. A living wage is that wage "which provides for the essentials (food, clothing, shelter, transportation) without subsidies."
The public concern over the increase in prices because of an increase in the minimum wage is intentionally exaggerated. The pass-through effect of an increase from $7.25 to $15 in small increments over four years may actually result in an overall decrease in prices.
Will there be a commensurate negative effect on wages? This minimum wage increase will raise the real income in relation to the current poverty level of $26,500 (2021) for a family of four, and lift the pay of over 32 million workers (21% of the national workforce).
In the commonwealth of Kentucky, and I highlight the word commonwealth, there is a total workforce of 1,883,443. An increase to $15 would positively and directly affect 492,563 workers (26.2%) and indirectly benefit 158,110 (8.4%) for a total of 650,673 (34.5%).
Once again, this is a minimum wage increase, at various levels, over four years (2025); this is not a living wage per worker, as determined by the federal government to be $16.54 in 2021. By 2025, such an increase would lift a minimum of 3.7 million people out of poverty, including 1.3 million children.
At the 1963 March on Washington one of the core demands was for a minimum wage of $15. If the minimum wage in 1968 had been indexed to the productivity increases of the workers, the current minimum wage would be over $22 per hour. Purchasing power has decreased by 18% in the last 10 years since there has been no increase in the minimum wage.
This increase will cost. But the $509 billion in costs over the next 10 years does not come close to the tax cuts of $1.5 trillion in 2017, 86% of which accrued to the wealthy and large corporations. It also does not account for the multiplier effect that would generate overall economic growth.
Instead, we can increase the pay for 31% of African American workers, 26% of Hispanic workers and for 20% of white workers. This will increase the pay of 60% of front-line workers considered so essential in 2020.
What do we do? First of all, we try to understand the question. Then we, as consumers, engage in dialog with small businesses and large corporations. We call and write our elected representatives at all levels of government and, as voters, encourage them to support the wage act for the common good.
Hopefully, this will continue the advancement to a fair, equitable and just living wage that will help people get their heads above water and move from poverty to dignity and from despair to hope. It's about time.
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com
