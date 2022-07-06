Extraordinary times call for extraordinary leadership.
That’s what Gov. Andy Beshear displayed in issuing an emergency regulation that temporarily froze the state tax on motor fuels, effectively blocking what otherwise would have been an automatic 2-cents-per-gallon increase on July 1.
The governor knows that many Kentuckians are struggling in the current, volatile economy, and he recently has taken multiple actions on their behalf:
- Stopping a spike in vehicle property taxes resulting from soaring values for used cars and trucks. Kentuckians will be saved $340 million over two years.
- Advocating for Indiana to agree to join Kentucky in calling for a Tolling Body meeting to minimize the toll rate increase on the Ohio River Bridges between Louisville and southern Indiana for fiscal year 2023. Indiana’s refusal will cost bridge users nearly $400 million over the life of the project.
- Declaring a state of emergency and activating state price-gouging laws to protect Kentucky families from overpriced gasoline and other motor fuels.
- Supporting legislation to temporarily reduce Kentucky’s 6% sales tax to 5%. It would have saved Kentuckians $873 million.
- Asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a waiver of the requirement for costly “reformulated” fuel in the Louisville metro area. It adds as much as 30 cents per gallon to the pump price.
The emergency regulation on the motor fuels tax is consistent with Beshear’s earlier actions — holding down, as much as he can, prices at the pump for gasoline and diesel. The savings to consumers will amount to an estimated $35.4 million.
At the same time, the governor’s action prompted some questions about how Kentucky’s highway construction and maintenance program would be affected.
It was a reasonable question. The “gas tax” is a major revenue stream to the Kentucky Road Fund, which pays for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and its highway program.
The short answer is that our highway program will not be set back. The $35.4 million in anticipated savings to consumers amounts to about 1.6% of the transportation budget. The Transportation Cabinet will adjust and adapt — just as Kentucky consumers have been adjusting and adapting to the ups and downs of the economy. The cabinet will continue with all the projects — more than 1,500 across Kentucky — that are in process today.
One factor in our favor was passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — now called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. For Kentucky, it provided an unprecedented level of federal highway funding — $4.6 billion over five years, an increase of $683 million.
The gas tax was set to increase on July 1 in accordance with Kentucky law, which ties the tax rate to the average wholesale price (AWP) of fuels. The rate is adjusted annually, on July 1, to reflect changes in AWP. Beshear’s regulation halts the new increase until at least January, when the legislature will be back in session and can take permanent action.
Beshear is to be commended for using, in a focused way, the authority he possesses to help his fellow Kentuckians in the short term. In the long term, Kentucky needs a creative solution to its funding of a transportation program. The 2022 General Assembly took a step in that direction by enacting new fees on hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs).
The user-fee model of a gas tax served us well for many years. But it is inadequate for an age of ever more efficient vehicles and hybrids that pay less and less at the pump — not to mention the EVs, which pay nothing at the pump.
I should know. I drive an EV.
Jim Gray, of Lexington, is Secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. He can be emailed at jim.gray@ky.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.