In the summer of 1995, I embarked on my first trip to Washington, D.C. It was the summer before my final year of high school, and I had the incredible opportunity to participate in the Kentucky Rural Electric Washington Youth Tour. As a 17-year-old with a deep fascination for history and government, the experience proved to be truly inspiring. We met with Kentucky’s congressional delegation, toured our nation’s most iconic buildings and monuments, and even caught sight of a 6-foot-8 figure sporting a full beard and a mini-skirt. Some aspects were more memorable than others.

Before setting out for that first day in the capital, I vividly recall the wise words of Dennis Cannon, one of our chaperones and then the Director of Public Relations for Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. Recognizing it was the first time in Washington for many of us, he anticipated we would be taking pictures of the customary tourist attractions. His suggestion was that we take the bulk of our pictures with each other. “You’ll never get a better picture of the Washington Monument than one on a postcard,” he said. “But you will never find a postcard featuring your friends.”

