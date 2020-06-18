This is the first Father’s Day my siblings and I will experience without our father. My father, Andrew Lee “Biddie” Mason Sr., was 92 years old at his passing on Dec. 7. He always looked 10 to 15 years younger than he was. I attribute that to good genes, working hard his entire life and a refusal to believe that there wasn’t anything that he couldn’t do.
Father, daddy and pops — all of these labels carry different thoughts, meanings and connotations from one person to another. I can summarize my psychological connections with these labels by replacing them with the following: Blessing, Teacher, Promoter, Protector, Security and Love. They provide a better definition of how I thought, when utilizing my favorite label for my father — Daddy.
We sat in Daddy’s house, where he lived alone but where we made sure he was never alone, and watched our image of him be betrayed by his then current reality. Daddy had dementia and had trouble remembering. Fortunately, he knew his family and friends. So my siblings and I were there — tag teaming — taking care of him and his needs.
It gave me ample time to reflect on what he had meant in my life. It was significant. As my family dealt with my father’s condition, I was reminded of God’s presence in all situations. This episode in our lives, of which my father was the central character, brought a close family closer. It caused introspection that led to self-examination of our respective lives.
I can recall an instance, when I was 6 or 7, when we traveled to Louisville — back when you were literally in the country when you passed Juniper Hill Park — on U.S. 60 in a thunderstorm. I was frightened by the storm, but my father’s presence was my comfort. While that seems very normal, the memory of that instance was refreshed over and over in my life by other instances that caused trepidations in my life.
He worked three jobs during my childhood. Me — a child of oblivion as most are, had no clue of the sacrifice, the hard work and the energy it took to do what he did. He taught himself how to do many things that society sometimes marginalizes on the intelligence meter — plumbing, electrical, air condition repairs, mechanic, furniture maker, building and renovating homes.
One of my great pleasures in my childhood was helping him with many of those activities. He showed me how to do those things — even let me do some of the actual work. He sparked my interest in working on things and he kindled that same interest in my children. It is a part of his legacy that has been instilled and seen in his grandchildren. “A good man leaves an inheritance to his children's children … .” Proverbs 13:22
Our father always had a soft spot for helping people who needed help, giving to people who needed money, food, etc. He would take older people to the doctor, take hot dinners to people who were hungry and befriend the lonely. He taught me that you can’t judge people by their outward appearance. Even in his businesses, his benevolence always competed with getting what he had rightfully earned.
I was part of the generation that started in an all-black elementary school but transitioned to the white public schools in Frankfort. It was a traumatic time in my life — the uncertainty of what to expect, the absence of not seeing any teachers who looked like me, etc. This was a predicament that shook the confidence of even the most confident person.
My father, along with others had prepared me by preloading my “confidence” bank. Whenever I doubted whether I could be successful in a chosen endeavor, my father would always positively assert, “You can do it.” Those simple words, coming from him, even at his death gave me that extra confidence that sometimes was needed to meet whatever reluctance I might have with an endeavor.
While the tone of this may sound depressing, it really is the opposite. Our experience affirms the life cycle — God’s plan. Many blessings have come from my relationship with my father.
All the things I have noted above is the cake. The icing is God’s blessing of allowing my siblings and I the opportunity to take care of our father. He was a man who taught us through his love, support and actions throughout his life.
I thank God for giving me affirmation that as the song says, “All that’s good and perfect comes from you." We could not have asked for a more good and perfect earthly father.
Stephen Mason, of Frankfort, is a Kentucky State University graduate, previously worked for the Legislative Research Commission and served as chief of staff at KSU for 13 years. He can be emailed at smas1977@gmail.com.
You and your siblings were certainly lucky to have a father like that .
Your Father certainly was lucky to have you and your siblings lovingly caring for him in his old age. My siblings and I did that for our grandmother.
Your parent is one of the few people on earth that truly love you -as you well know.
Great testimony about a father!
