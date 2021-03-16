I am responding to The State Journal editorial “Don't let a little river water sink Blanton's Landing project,” (March 9). Really? This is the public’s money that officials are wanting to risk.

First off, a 40.16-foot flood is not “a little river water!” Having extreme weather events like a 100-year flood every 10 years is no longer a “rarity” given that climate change is intensifying these storms. Plus, the development/clearing in river drainage basins is also contributing to much faster runoff.

The floodwater was up to this sign and left deep mud on the pavement. Any structure would have been destroyed in this aquatic melee.

Forests slow rainwater runoff dramatically, and the denuding of forest contributes greatly to flooding. It’s getting worse, not better. It’s getting quicker, not slower. It’s irrational to seriously consider publicly funding development on the waterfront that floods even every 10 years or less.

This was my website comment to the Blanton’s Landing feasibility study a couple of months ago. It’s downright prophetic, but it didn’t take a mental heavyweight to figure it out.

Constructing anything “permanent“ on the banks of the wild Kentucky River is folly, as it doesn’t take much of a rain to raise the level. The power of moving water is immense, and it has a scouring action that can remove many of the man-made structures that are presented here in the photos and renderings.

Most of the examples of facilities in the photos are on bodies of water that are much more placid. People like to point to waterfront developments on the Ohio River, which is a lake compared to the river here. I would caution anyone considering constructing a restaurant or even a boathouse below the floodwall level not to build anything that you could ill afford to lose. We didn’t build that floodwall running through town for nothing!

Of course, if the 100-year-old pile of rocks known as the Dix Dam were to catastrophically fail (during a 1978-like flood event), it would wipe Frankfort completely off of the map! Think about a 45-foot wall of water getting to the Singing Bridge in two hours.

I’m not anti-development on the riverfront, and if the private sector wants to risk building permanent structures along that riverbank, go for it. Just don’t come crying to the taxpayers to bail you out when it floods and destroys it. Our tax money is way too scarce to take that kind of risk. Is it really necessary?

Right across the bridge in South Frankfort there is a vacant lot behind the American Legion that didn’t flood at 40 feet. It was under water in 1978, but it is higher than the historic landing.

About 5,000 years ago the Bible warned us about building your house on sinking sand. Have we learned nothing in the interim?

Jim Daniel is a lifelong Frankfort resident and retired Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection enforcement agent. His email address is daniel249745@bellsouth.net.

