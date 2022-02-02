Debating tax reform is almost as Kentucky as basketball, horses, or bourbon. Studies have been conducted. Proposals have been put forth. Legislation has even been passed. Nonetheless, we continue to watch from afar as tax codes in neighboring states foster the dynamic growth that has eluded Kentucky for decades.
This is not to say policymakers have not made progress in recent years. Far from it. In 2018 and 2019, the Kentucky General Assembly enacted pro-growth reforms that have accelerated our economy. These measures included reductions to individual income taxes and lowering taxes on businesses. Since then, Kentucky employers have announced record-breaking investments, while rising state revenues have allowed the legislature to increase investments in services such as education, health care, pensions, and economic development.
While the success of these measures illustrates the positive impact of tax reform, a comparison of Kentucky’s economic progress to other states underscores the urgency of taking bolder steps to truly reform Kentucky’s tax code and position the Commonwealth as a top-tier state for economic growth.
Consider, for example, that Kentucky’s population grew at roughly half the national rate in the most recent census. Based on studies of moving patterns, almost every year in the past decade, more people left Kentucky than moved here. Many of these individuals have been our academic high-achievers and college graduates. Our workforce participation rate has been declining for two decades, underperforming both national and regional averages. As the Kentucky Chamber Foundation stressed in a 2021 report, Kentucky’s workforce participation rate is the third lowest nationwide. On top of these distressing trends, the overall size of Kentucky’s economy grew by only 21% between 2000 and 2020, one of the lowest growth rates in the nation.
There are many policy levers state leaders will need to pull to ensure Kentucky reverses course, but tax reform is the most powerful one. This is especially true of reforms focused on reducing taxes on work and income.
As highlighted in a recent report on Kentucky’s tax code by the nonpartisan think-tank, The Tax Foundation, states with no or low income taxes have seen stronger population growth than higher-income tax states like Kentucky. Tennessee, which has no income tax, saw its population grow at twice the rate of Kentucky’s over the past two decades. In fact, “states that forgo income taxes have seen their populations grow at twice the national rate” in the past 10 years, according to the report.
Not surprisingly, low taxes on labor and strong population growth have fueled workforce participation in low- and no-income tax states. On average, the workforce participation rates of no-income tax states are more than a full percentage point higher than states with income taxes. As President Ronald Reagan once said, “if you want less of something, tax it.”
Some may argue lowering the income tax could be regressive. The evidence shows that simply isn’t true. All levels of income-earners directly benefit from reduced taxes on their hard work. Low- and no-income tax states have experienced stronger economic growth as well. In the previous decade, the economies of no-income tax states grew more than 50% faster than states with income taxes.
The benefits of lower taxes on income and work are no secret. States throughout the nation are actively working to reduce their reliance on income taxes in favor of more neutral revenue sources like sales taxes. In 2021, 12 states reduced taxes on income, including states like Missouri, Ohio and North Carolina. More states are expected to act in 2022, potentially Indiana, which already boasts one of the lowest income tax rates in the nation.
Kentucky can no longer afford to stand still. Now is the time to build a competitive tax code to attract new residents and support working families, keep our kids from moving to other states after graduation, increase our skilled workforce, and attract and retain businesses, investments and opportunity for all.
Ashli Watts is president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached by email at awatts@kychamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.