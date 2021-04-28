The investigative report prepared by Calcaterra Pollack under a $1.2 million contract with the Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA) will remain a well-guarded secret for now.

Amye Bensenhaver

On April 21, the KPPA denied the Kentucky Open Government Coalition’s open records request for “the report prepared by Calcaterra Pollack, LLP, under the $1.2 million contract with the Kentucky Retirement Systems ‘to investigate specific investment activities conducted by the Kentucky Retirement Systems to determine if there are any improper or illegal activities on the part of the parties involved.’” 

KPPA explained that “[t]he records responsive to your request do not constitute a final report, rather they are still in draft format. Under KRS 61.878(1)(i), the responsive records are currently exempt from inspection or production as preliminary drafts.”

We question whether a report qualifies as a “draft” after it has been transmitted to the KPPA, circulated to Kentucky Retirement Systems and County Employee Retirement Systems trustees and formed the basis of at least one — likely many more — closed-session discussions under the dubious invocation of the open meetings exception permitting discussion of proposed or pending litigation against or on behalf of a public agency.

On April 19, trustee Prewitt Lane made reference to the “minutiae” of the report in attempting to explain his reasons for recusing himself from the scheduled closed session. Lane was interrupted by an unidentified participant in the Zoom meeting who objected to any public discussion of the report, saying such discussion must be reserved for closed session.

Clearly, the report is sufficiently “final” that Calcaterra Pollack delivered it to the KPPA, and the KPPA delivered it to KRS and CERS trustees. It can be inferred that the findings it contains are sufficiently “final” as to justify the trustees’ reliance on them in deciding whether to pursue litigation or some other legal strategy.

We would be left to wonder what action or event will trigger finality of the Calcaterra report but for the Franklin Circuit Court’s April 21 order granting the KPPA’s Emergency Motion for (an additional) Extension of Time “for the law firm Calcaterra Pollack to complete its investigative report and submit that report to the Attorney General.”

In his order, an obviously frustrated Judge Phillip Shepherd notes that “the Court is acutely aware that this will be the third extension that the Court has granted for completion of this investigation, and the Court agrees that the investigation cannot be used to forestall this case indefinitely.”

He admonishes that “this will be the final extension that the Court will grant for KPPA to turn in its investigative report to the Attorney General,” by May 17.

Shepherd warns that “if the investigative report is not submitted by the May 17 deadline, counsel for KPPA will be required to appear before the Court to show cause why the investigation has not been completed despite the deadline for completion being repeatedly extended. The KPPA should also make the Calcaterra Pollack principals who are performing the investigation available for the Court’s inquiry in the event the deadline is not met. This will be the final extension for submission of the report that the Court will grant, and failure to meet this deadline could result in penalties and sanctions for KPPA.”

Has the judge reached the end of his tether?

Can KPPA continue to successfully resist public disclosure of the Calcaterra Pollack report — which Kentucky’s taxpayers paid $1.2 million — after May 17?

In a 2020 opinion, Frankfort Newsmedia LLC (The State Journal) v. Rick Rogers, Shepherd ruled that the open records law mandated full disclosure of an investigative report prepared by a Lexington law firm under contract with the Franklin County jailer “to review allegations concerning working conditions at the Franklin County Regional Jail, and whether there was evidence to substantiate allegations of ‘workplace behavior constituting a sexually hostile, or sexually harassing work environment.”

Against a minimal privacy interest, the court “balance[d] the public’s right to inspect these records. In doing so, the Court [took] notice that, ‘[a]t its most basic level, the purpose of disclosure focuses on the citizens’ right to be informed as to what their government is doing.’”

The court declared: “The taxpayers paid for this report. They have a right to review it in full.”

The taxpayers paid for both reports. The taxpayers have a right to review both reports in full.

Frankfort resident Amye Bensenhaver served as an assistant attorney general under six Kentucky attorneys general. Her work focused exclusively on open records and open meetings laws. She can be reached atmissbhaver@gmail.com

