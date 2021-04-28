Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.