School again — too soon for some, and not soon enough for others. In the song, "Stones in the Road," Mary Chapin Carpenter reminds us that once upon a time, "We learned about the world around us, at our desks and at dinner time; reminded of the starving children, we cleaned our plates with guilty minds." But now fewer than 30% of students and their families have a regular dinner time together; a time to unplug, share their day, and make some sense of the "world around us," and our responsibilities to it. We now increasingly rely on schools, teachers, and what students learn "at our desks."
The feelings of parents and students run a gamut of reactions and emotions. Some parents dread their child's first bittersweet day of school, while others are so happy that tax-paid childcare is back and they can off-load to the school system many duties and responsibilities, such as food, clothing when needed, medications administered, safety secured, transportation ensured, and positive attention given. There will be the students who rush to see old friends and begin another year of the mutual joy and agony of learning. Other students will return to school happy in the fact there will be a breakfast and a lunch every day, clothes provided (when necessary), a feeling of safety and security they do not find elsewhere, a place where abuse and hitting are not allowed, and at least two smiles and hugs every day — one smile and hug coming into the classroom each morning; another smile, hug and a word of encouragement as they leave to go home.
Then we have the other factors in the equation ... the teachers and staff in the school system who function daily in the old common law role of "in loco parentis" (in place of the parents). So, just what do teachers do?
Our teachers are paid to "... plan, organize, and implement an appropriate instructional program in a K-12 environment that teaches, guides, and 'leads out' from our children their academic potential." This includes bus duty, cafeteria duty, hall monitoring, committees, field trips, and events. In addition, they are life counselors, nurses, fundraisers, technology experts, and surrogate parents for children feeling neglect. This does not include the other 25% of additional unpaid time teachers have to give (for lack of enough time during school hours) to the students, the school system, and the taxpayers. Unfortunately and sadly, in these times, there is one more unpaid duty of teachers in our schools — that is to put themselves between a bullet and their students — some have fatally proven their willingness to do so.
This underpaid and underappreciated job has to be carried out in an environment of some school boards and parents narrowing the world of children by banning books, helping state legislatures pass laws to forbid teaching the truth about racism, poverty, slavery, massacres, colonialism, current social issues, economic inequality, guilt, human rights, etc. Many of these same groups seem to have no problem with the lies surrounding critical race theory, replacement theory, white supremacy, and election fraud, among others.
While we say that our children are so important to us and society, the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy indicates that per pupil spending has plunged 26% since 2008, adjusted for inflation. According to a 2020 National Education Association survey, 41% of pre K-12 teachers worked more than one job, and eight percent had to hold an additional permanent job. Education economists have said they do not know how a single parent teaching can make ends meet.
Kentucky teachers make salaries 20.2% below similarly educated workers in other professions ... yet, they work with our children. In 2021, our commonwealth's teachers earned an average of $51,745, over $13,000 below the national average of $65,293. Kentucky teachers' purchasing power has decreased by 11% over the past decade. Our part-time legislators, in 2020, collected an average compensation of $65,339 (March 2, 2022 Ky.com) They also received an expense allowance while teachers spend an annual average of $750 out of their own pockets for student/school supplies. These legislators recently passed a bill giving a much needed 8% raise to state employees, while the state and local districts have not provided such to our teachers. By the way, the legislators included themselves in the 8% raise.
In the midst of student scrapes and bruises to body and soul, in the midst of children's laughter which often only fills the spaces between the tears, in the midst of our current economic and societal turmoil and attacks on the truth, human rights, our government and each other, our teachers "stay the course." Why? As Nicholas Ferroni (educator and activist) said, "Students who are loved at home, come to school to learn, and students who aren't come to school to be loved." Our underpaid, underappreciated teachers and staff are on duty to do both.
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
