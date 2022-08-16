School again — too soon for some, and not soon enough for others. In the song, "Stones in the Road," Mary Chapin Carpenter reminds us that once upon a time, "We learned about the world around us, at our desks and at dinner time; reminded of the starving children, we cleaned our plates with guilty minds." But now fewer than 30% of students and their families have a regular dinner time together; a time to unplug, share their day, and make some sense of the "world around us," and our responsibilities to it. We now increasingly rely on schools, teachers, and what students learn "at our desks."

The feelings of parents and students run a gamut of reactions and emotions. Some parents dread their child's first bittersweet day of school, while others are so happy that tax-paid childcare is back and they can off-load to the school system many duties and responsibilities, such as food, clothing when needed, medications administered, safety secured, transportation ensured, and positive attention given. There will be the students who rush to see old friends and begin another year of the mutual joy and agony of learning. Other students will return to school happy in the fact there will be a breakfast and a lunch every day, clothes provided (when necessary), a feeling of safety and security they do not find elsewhere, a place where abuse and hitting are not allowed, and at least two smiles and hugs every day — one smile and hug coming into the classroom each morning; another smile, hug and a word of encouragement as they leave to go home.

Glenn Ballard

