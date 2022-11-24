The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission has now forwarded a recommendation to the Frankfort City Commission and the Franklin County Fiscal Court. The recommendation is for the text amendment to conditionally allow bourbon aging warehouses in all agricultural zoning throughout Franklin County.
This may be the most important planning decision ever considered in the history of Franklin County. There are many reasons that this is a big deal, and all are negative for our community except for the generation of some additional tax revenue.
Currently the county enjoys the property tax and a barrel tax. There is no occupational tax generated because employees are not working in these warehouses once filled. Bourbon industry lobbyists are working around the clock to eliminate the barrel tax so that only leaves property tax.
The City of Frankfort gave up badly needed tax revenue when Buffalo Trace (BT) was allowed to withdraw the distillery property from the city even though it is geographically in the city. The Sazerac family, owners of BT, are multi-billionaires from New Orleans and are not paying their fair share of taxes when our city desperately needs that revenue. State government does not pay property tax. Rumor is the city wants to annex the Peaks Mill property that BT wants for more warehouses. BT just needs to pay the city tax on the distillery property and leave Peaks Mill alone!
Baudoinia Compniacensis or whiskey fungus is a major problem for anything within a few miles of these warehouses. BT knows where this sticky black residue comes from, but they take no responsibility for it. Other companies use pollution control solutions such as regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTO). Estimates for one of these systems is $400,000 and revenue from the bourbon in one of these warehouses is well over $300 million so why can’t this multi-billionaire, Sazerac, pay to reduce or omit this whiskey fungus from covering our homes and vehicles, much less the potential health hazards from breathing this stuff? BT should be paying to pressure wash our homes or install thermal oxidizers!
The large truck traffic required to transport these barrels and other products is extremely dangerous. Recently, at the truck entrance to Buffalo Trace, a woman was killed. Regardless of who was at fault, this tragic event happened, and we need traffic studies when considering locations of these warehouses.
BT proposes the Peaks Mill Road location for more warehouses. Peaks Mill Road is a narrow, two-lane, country road with an elementary school, a neighborhood entrance, and a hill with blind entrances. If a tragic accident like the one that recently killed someone can happen at a four-lane highway intersection with a traffic light, then how many serious accidents are we willing to chance on a narrow, two lane, country road? I have never encountered a tractor-trailer on Peaks Mill Road, and I hope I never do. Keep these tractor-trailers off two lane country roads!
This text amendment, should it pass, will alter the rural character of our agricultural lands for many years to come not to mention the potential irreversible damage that will occur to our natural resources like the Elkhorn Creek and its tributaries.
The bottom line is that there are far better land choices in Franklin County to locate these bourbon aging warehouses than in a national treasure like Peaks Mill and the Elkhorn Creek Basin. Stay on U.S. 127 North or develop along the south side of Interstate 64 off Twilight Trail or between the jail and rock quarry.
Get on Google Earth and find a better location that will not have such a negative impact on our rural character and natural resources. I have had many folks tell me the idea to have a barge transport barrel down the river to the Stoney Creek area is an excellent solution to all the negative issues above. The barge solution would also enhance tourism to another level.
Joe Sanderson is a lifelong resident of Franklin County and former Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commissioner. He can be emailed at joesanderson61@yahoo.com
