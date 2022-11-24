The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission has now forwarded a recommendation to the Frankfort City Commission and the Franklin County Fiscal Court. The recommendation is for the text amendment to conditionally allow bourbon aging warehouses in all agricultural zoning throughout Franklin County.

Joe Sanderson

This may be the most important planning decision ever considered in the history of Franklin County. There are many reasons that this is a big deal, and all are negative for our community except for the generation of some additional tax revenue.

