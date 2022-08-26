Mere words cannot express the gratitude that I have for everyone and everything that made our recent four day Juneteenth event an overwhelming success.

First, let me apologize for taking so long to recognize and to give thanks to all who made this historic event possible. Unfortunately, COVID-19 put me in the hospital soon afterwards. Thankfully, today I am COVID-free, however, I am still extremely weak and have little or no energy. The doctors say it could take five or more weeks to regain my strength.

Ed Powe

Ed Powe

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription