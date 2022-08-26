Mere words cannot express the gratitude that I have for everyone and everything that made our recent four day Juneteenth event an overwhelming success.
First, let me apologize for taking so long to recognize and to give thanks to all who made this historic event possible. Unfortunately, COVID-19 put me in the hospital soon afterwards. Thankfully, today I am COVID-free, however, I am still extremely weak and have little or no energy. The doctors say it could take five or more weeks to regain my strength.
But, this article is not about me, it is about Frankfort/Franklin County and how you came together to make the Juneteenth celebration a reality in our community.
First, I want to thank the City of Frankfort and the Franklin County Fiscal Court for having enough faith in me to make a substantial financial investment in a first time effort. Next, I want to thank the financial institutions whose substantial donations allowed us to do all of the things that we had in our plan. My thanks go out to Leesa Unger and Karen Armstrong-Cummins who pointed me in the right direction on how to run a 5K race. Special thanks go to Debbie Brown, coordinator of the Frosty 5K Race, who stepped in and basically took over the structuring and execution of our Race For Race Relations 5K. To say that I would have been lost without her and her helpers is an understatement.
FORR did not do the four day Juneteenth event all by itself. There were a myriad of helpers who made this historic event happen. Much thanks go out to the financial institutions whose generous donations gave us the leeway to plan and execute four full days of activities. The management and staff at the Lakeview Park facility bent over backward to accommodate our every need. We were extremely fortunate to have in-kind assistance from the Capital City Museum, Paul Sawyer Public Library, the Kentucky Historical Society, Kentucky State University, International artist Darryl Van Lear, First Corinthian Church, First Baptist Church on Clinton Street, South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, Mayor Pro-Tem Katrisha Waldridge, The State Journal and all of you who came, participated and made this event the success that it was.
Much thanks and respect go to the staff at the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) who do such a marvelous job addressing race and race related issues. Last but not least to all FORR members and guests, who work so, so hard to make Juneteenth a success, I say thank you so very much.
Once again proving that “we are better together.”
Ed Powe of Frankfort helped found Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort (FORR). He can be emailed at edpowe@hotmail.com
