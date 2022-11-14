Thanksgiving is coming and it’s never out of season to say thank you.
Say thank you to your local politicians. The majority of those who pursue an office, lose. Losing is tough and usually expensive. Thank them for their interest in your community or state and for the time they gave making their case and pursuing votes.
Our world would be better if we all said thank you and please as often as possible. Amazingly many people don’t know how to say thank you, or please.
If someone does anything for you say thank you. Even if they haven’t necessarily done it for you but are helping others then say thank you. Thank your community leaders, teachers, politicians, clergy, this media source, family, friends and anyone who is somehow positively impacting your life.
Teaching our kids to say thank you and to say it often is well worth our time for us and them.
Here are some thank you notes from Reader’s Digest:
• About 15 years ago, we purchased a dining set from an older couple after seeing their ad. When we went to pick it up, it was apparent to me that the lady was having a hard time seeing it go, although it hadn’t been used for many years. On Thanksgiving, I set the table, took a picture, and sent it to her, saying we were thankful to be enjoying the beautiful set. She sent a note back that read, it looks like it was meant to be. It really has helped me, seeing it happy. Thank you from my heart. — Diane Ensch, Mansfield, Texas
• As a volunteer, I recorded several audiobooks for the blind. I received a braille card that said thanks for my work. Fortunately, the sender also enclosed a reading chart for the braille words. It took me 90 minutes to figure out what the card said. It reminded me of how blessed I am and how much I can keep giving. — Yen Chou, Taipei, Taiwan
• My coworker sent me this heartwarming e-mail after I was laid off: Thank you for giving me a chance way back when. This position got me off state assistance, paid for my car, and has blessed me and my son in so many ways. You have been an amazing mentor and friend, Mike. The best! I’ve learned so much and not just about pest control. To speak up for myself. To be less emotional when things go wrong. To have patience with myself and others. Thank you for being so incredibly patient with me and my thousands of questions and mistakes! It has helped my confidence in so many ways. Thank you! Thank you! It was humbling for me to know that I had that kind of impact on someone’s life by just being myself, doing my job. — Michael Shearing, Port Angeles, Washington.
• After I had worked as a mail carrier for 30 years, it was time to retire. I put a note in each of my 436 customers’ mailboxes, thanking them for allowing me to serve them over the years. I never expected that on my last day so many would hang balloons on the boxes and put out so many beautiful thank-yous. I hope I delivered all the mail properly that day, as there were tears of gratitude filling my eyes. — Kay Scott, Bucyrus, Ohio
• I was gram’s favorite, and she was mine. She passed away in September 2016, at 100½—she always said you earned the “half” when you got to be her age. To my surprise, I received a card in the mail that my sweet grandma had tucked away for my aunt to send after she passed. It read, Melis, thank you for all the nice things you did for me. Remember, this is the year you’ll meet your man. Be cool and play it safe. Don’t screw it up. Be careful. I’ll be watching you. All my love, Gram. — Melissa Wegman, Cincinnati
You can find these and other thank you notes on RD.com.
Thanksgiving season is here. Let's all aim for a lifestyle of saying thank you.
Glenn Mollette, of Newburgh, Indiana, is a graduate of numerous schools, including Georgetown College and Southern and Lexington seminaries in Kentucky. His email address is GMollette@aol.com
