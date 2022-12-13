Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series. The first part can be found on The State Journal website.
The Kentucky Open Government Coalition's Giblet Awards would not be complete without a nod to the university foundation that continues to defy 30-year- old precedent — and rack up attorneys fees — by insisting that it is not a public agency for open records purposes.
In September, 2022, the Kentucky State University Foundation returned to the Franklin Circuit Court to respond to the State Journal's motion “to clarify the status of the requested records and to request that the Court compel the Foundation to produce the requested records.”
Some 15 months before, the State Journal requested “copies of records related to payments made to a specific individual for a two-year period, as well as ‘payments made for the purposes of parties celebrating [the specific individual’s] birthday[,]’” as well as “‘records or documentation reflecting payments of more than $1,500 made to any entity or individual[.]’”
That “specific individual” was then-KSU president M. Christopher Brown.
The KSU Foundation ignored a 1992 Kentucky Supreme Court opinion declaring that “[a]n interpretation of K.R.S. 61.870(1) [defining ‘public agency’], which does not include the [Kentucky State University] Foundation as a public agency, is clearly inconsistent with the natural and harmonious reading of K.R.S. 61.870 considering the overall purpose of the Kentucky Open Records law” and later an attorney general’s records decision resolving the current open records dispute in favor of The State Journal in 2021.
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd ultimately rejected the Foundation’s arguments in an opinion issued in August, declaring that “as an arm of KSU [that exists solely] for the purpose of fundraising and support of KSU’s students, faculty, programs and mission,” the foundation is accountable to the public through its records.
“If the principal (KSU) is subject to the Open Records Act,” Judge Shepherd reasoned, “then the agent (KSU Foundation) must also be subject to the Open Records Act.”
The parties await a ruling from the court on any additional disclosure obligations and an award of costs, attorneys fees, and penalties to The State Journal — a newspaper that could ill-afford to absorb the cost of protracted litigation but was nevertheless determined to defend the public’s right to know.
Whether the KSU Foundation will appeal the underlying legal issue — whether it is a public agency for open records purposes — to the Kentucky Court of Appeals is still unclear.
Rounding out the list of recipients of the 2022 Giblet Awards with the mother of all university open government blunders, Murray State University "shocked the most benumbed conscience" in late October by advancing the claim that the First Amendment — which declares that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances” — authorized denial of an open records request submitted by WPSD news director Perry Boxx.
Boxx requested communications exchanged by Murray State President Robert Jackson, then-Marshall and Calloway County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson, Murray State public radio affiliate WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe, and other identified individuals — relating to an earlier open records request submitted by WKMS’s news department for courthouse security video showing since-removed Judge Jameson walking through the courthouse in his underwear.
The request was directed at communications in which the judge attempted to use his influence with university officials — including President Jackson — to kill an embarrassing story about the “disrobed” judge and an equally embarrassing story about university officials’ responses to the judge's influence peddling.
"Murray State’s argument is a textual non-starter," the Coalition wrote, "and, frankly, deeply offensive."
In November, WPSD appealed the university’s partial denial of Boxx’s request to the Kentucky Attorney General.
On behalf of WPSD, attorneys Michael Abate and Rick Adams, of Louisville’s Kaplan, Johnson, Abate, and Bird, asserted:
“There is simply no basis to claim — and MSU suggests none — that any communication among MSU administrators and employees ‘regarding WKMS’ is somehow protected by the First Amendment. It would be absurd to allow MSU to invoke the First Amendment’s press protections to prevent the public from accessing public records that may reveal MSU’s attempts to infringe on [WKMS former station manager Chad] Lampe’s fundamental First Amendment right to report the news. But that is precisely what MSU asks this office to do. MSU asks this office to disregard the Open Records Act — the public’s primary vehicle for holding its government officials accountable — in favor of secreting away public records that may reveal serious misconduct by MSU officials. Still worse, it does so by wrapping itself in the protections of the First Amendment after the JCC found by clear and convincing evidence that MSU administrators acquiesced to Judge Jameson’s request to contact Chad Lampe for information about his reporting on Judge Jameson using the Open Records Act.”
WPSD maintained, and we agree, "it is difficult to imagine a more cynical attempt to withhold production of public records than MSU’s efforts here.”
The parties await an open records decision from the attorney general in December which will decide a future course of action.
And that's a wrap. But we conclude with a question: Why does it matter?
It matters because it is inexcusable, often illegal, and as nauseatingly unpalatable as a handful of giblets freshly extracted from an uncooked turkey's body cavity.
Frankfort resident Amye Bensenhaver, a member of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition, served as an assistant attorney general under six Kentucky attorneys general. Her work focused exclusively on open records and open meetings laws. She can be reached at missbhaver@gmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.