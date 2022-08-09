There are no words which can describe the incredible destruction of the past days. There are no words which can describe the loss of life. There are no words which can describe the loss of homes. There are no words which can describe the horror of families trapped in their homes while the flood waters rushed through towns and small communities throughout the mountains.

And while this past week has taken a toll on the people of the mountains, a proud and resilient people, the people of the region will never abandon the Appalachian tradition of neighbors helping neighbors. To echo the words of Ronald Reagan, “Our American tradition of neighbor helping neighbor has always been one of our greatest strengths and most noble traditions.” Even amid so much suffering, those simple words ring loudly throughout the mountains and have been on display everywhere.

Mark Wohlander

