The more things change the more human nature stays the same.
“When a man unprincipled in private life desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents, having the advantage of military habits — despotic in his ordinary demeanour — known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty — when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity — to join in the cry of danger to liberty — to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion — to flatter and fall in with all the non sense of the zealots of the day — It may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.” — Alexander Hamilton in 1792
This could have been written in 2020. You should read it a few times more.
The reason the United States of American has “held together” for this many years is due to the brilliance of Alexander Hamilton, et. al. But many bonds he and others envisioned are beginning to fray because many of our current leaders and the divisions in our society that they are encouraging.
Many other countries have tried and failed to hold on to their democratic republics. Many have gone from a democracy to an authoritarian state with a dictatorial leader that has no fear of detaining and even killing their own citizens based on their perceived loyalty. Many of these countries that slid into authoritarian rule used their military against their own citizens.
In most of these failed states the authoritarian leader conscripted their judicial branches for their own bidding to create a rule of law that gives the dictatorial leader absolute power. In the early stages most people in these countries thought it could never happen to them. But the progression toward authoritarian rule always starts slowly. Many in America think it cannot happen here. I am not so sure.
We have survived, although poorly, the putrid ugliness of slavery. Maybe the protests inspired by the George Floyd killing will have a positive impact, changing white privilege into more inclusive acceptance. But first we will need to survive one of the favored tactics of dictators to disrupt protests — the brutal imprisonment and killing of protesters by the military.
No matter your political party allegiance you should pray or hope that the principles as envisioned by the Founding Fathers can hold. If these principles do not hold then everything we know in our free society will evaporate, including The State Journal and every news source willing to publish unflattering news against the authoritarian leader. Free speech will disappear. ALL FREE SPEECH. Even yours on every street corner in America.
In the end most authoritarian leaders are liars. In the end those who trusted these lies will become victims of the authoritarian state. Sadly many will be surprised. Those who think they can cling to things like the Second Amendment will ultimately become a threat to the authoritarian dictator and those freedoms will also be lost.
If you don't believe it have the courage to do your own research where democracies have slid into authoritarianism. I dare you. Ignoring facts and objective truths, even when it is uncomfortable, does not change that truth but in the end ignorance will result in your own personal loss.
Thank you, Alexander, George Washington, Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and the whole gang. May your brilliance be enough to save us from our own collapse. May the movement inspired by George Floyd be enough to be a major transformation of how we view equality.
May we all survive and have stories to tell our children how close we actually came the end of our democracy. But to survive we must all vote.
Mark Strickland is a software developer and amateur photographer. He has called Frankfort home for over 10 years. He can be reached at MarkStricklandMail@gmail.com.
Absolutely wonderful history of a man that understood what could threaten our freedom.
Also a wonderfully written piece of truth by a man that is living today, conveying in a very understanding way what could threaten our freedom now.
I’m going to advocate Freedom and Democracy with optimism.
