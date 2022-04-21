Duckers Lake Golf Resort, owned by Whitaker Bank since 2015, closed in December 2017 after an agreement with Man O’ War Golf ended. Since 2017, the property has been neglected by the owner and has frustrated adjoining neighborhoods. Sadly, they continue to allow the property to deteriorate. As spring is here, so is the mowing season. The residents will again spend their money and resources to maintain parts of the vacant property belonging to Whitaker Bank.
There has been much discussion recently about the needs of Franklin County’s facilities to keep up with those of surrounding counties. After reading recent articles in The State Journal about the master plan for Lakeview Park, it makes even more sense to me for the county to acquire Duckers Golf Course. The Lakeview Park project initially called for an indoor water facility, which has since been scrubbed, tennis courts and better golf facilities. The master plan called for relocating the driving range at Lakeview. In addition, it mentioned that 11 college, high school and middle school golf teams use the driving range, along with the 9-hole, par three course.
It is no secret that the master plan has been controversial. A recommendation was made to Judge-Executive Huston Wells and 2nd District Magistrate JW Blackburn that the county should consider buying Duckers Golf Course, which would allow them to close the 9-hole Lakeview public golf course and reopen an 18-hole Duckers Golf Course, as a public course for the county. That area at Lakeview could be repurposed for another use. My argument is NOT about whether Lakeview Park needs an upgrade, as it is evident that Franklin County needs additional facilities for sports and activities. But how much of the proposed $45 million master plan involves Lakeview Golf Course?
Duckers Golf Course is a 129-acre, 18-hole regular course, with a driving range and 3,700 square foot clubhouse already in place. The asking price for Duckers Golf Course is $2 million on one website. While it would take some money to fix the greens, many of the fairways and the driving range have been maintained by some of the residents and are in relatively good shape now.
Why should the county buy a golf course? Golf courses provide a healthy recreational outlet for residents, but there are some other intangible benefits such as: a venue to attract visitors and prospective residents; a positive reflection on the image/brand of the community; enhancement to local property values; and effective use of green space. Duckers Golf Course could be a good investment for the county, as a golf course, which is the preferred option for many residents.
There’s always the option of the county owning the golf course but contracting out the management of the facility to another company.
Some might argue that Franklin County does not need another golf course. If not a golf course, it’s a perfect greenspace for a park, with walking trails already established. Greenspace improves our physical and psychological health, strengthens our communities, and makes our neighborhoods more attractive places to live and work, while raising property values to benefit both owners and the local government. Homebuyers often prefer homes close to parks, open space, and greenery.
What about Whitaker Bank’s role? Should they not be required to mow their property and trim trees and bushes around the overgrown clubhouse, rather than doing absolutely nothing and leaving it to the residents? If Whitaker Bank has had no serious offers to purchase the property since 2015, and if they want to be generous in the community, why not strike a deal with the county to acquire it so the residents can all enjoy it and not be a continuing liability?
Municipal parks and recreational facilities are there for the enjoyment of the community. However, if run right, Duckers Golf Course can provide value — both for the golfers and community. It can improve the local tax base and increase property values and generate money for the local economy.
Our elected officials must surely agree that something needs to happen with this property. They can affect change, so I call on them and ask again that they work with Whitaker Bank and just do something with these 129 acres in our community. I believe Duckers Golf Course is a worthwhile option to consider when making improvements for Franklin County. This is a great opportunity for our elected officials to do something good for the community by making an investment in the future.
Scott Shannon is a 30-plus-year resident of Frankfort and Franklin County whose property adjoins Duckers Golf Course. He can be reached at sshannonky@gmail.com.
