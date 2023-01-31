Every year in January we celebrate MLK Day, except in Alabama and Mississippi where they celebrate Robert E. Lee Day and take MLK Day off, celebrating the liberator and oppressor simultaneously, sort of having your cake and eating it too. On that day politicians quote the man using his words to serve their purpose. One of his most famous quotes is “The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice." 

In that regard, it’s been said (by me) that “the essence of justice is recognition." What’s meant is that for a crime or “wrong,” present or historical, we seek some form of “recognition” in the form of “justice,” that is, punishment, fine, compensation, restitution or reparation. So, without recognition, no justice and no peace. Of course, formal, legal “justice” alone can’t restore the loss of a loved one, stop the grief and pain, fill the emptiness. But “recognition” may bring with it some measure of resolution and peace.

Henry G. Marks

Henry G. Marks

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription