Every year in January we celebrate MLK Day, except in Alabama and Mississippi where they celebrate Robert E. Lee Day and take MLK Day off, celebrating the liberator and oppressor simultaneously, sort of having your cake and eating it too. On that day politicians quote the man using his words to serve their purpose. One of his most famous quotes is “The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice."
In that regard, it’s been said (by me) that “the essence of justice is recognition." What’s meant is that for a crime or “wrong,” present or historical, we seek some form of “recognition” in the form of “justice,” that is, punishment, fine, compensation, restitution or reparation. So, without recognition, no justice and no peace. Of course, formal, legal “justice” alone can’t restore the loss of a loved one, stop the grief and pain, fill the emptiness. But “recognition” may bring with it some measure of resolution and peace.
Sadly, historically, recognition and justice cannot change the horrors of slavery, the emasculation of Black men who could not protect their women, the grief and pain of women whose children were “sold down the river,” the enforced ignorance of laws forbidding the teaching of reading and writing. Alternatively, the failure or refusal to recognize wrong is the essence of injustice.
Republican attacks on so-called “Critical Race Theory” in public schools is but a straw man argument used to prevent the (factual, honest) teaching of the American slave experience, the cause of the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow and the civil and voting rights movement and legislation. The Black Lives Matter movement is only a plea and insistence that we recognize that black lives matter, TOO. Respond by ridiculing “wokeness” or “arguing” that “Blue Lives Matter” or “White Lives Matter” is only a way to say “We won’t recognize you or take responsibility for what follows from a recognition of your historical and present experience.”
It's still an open question: will an indictment, prosecution, conviction and “punishment” of President Donald Trump for crimes too numerous to describe in this space provide some recognition and thus some justice and some peace for the loved ones of dead and wounded Jan. 6 insurrection defenders of our nation’s capitol? Will it recognize that in this country even the most rich and powerful, at least sometimes, face accountability, regardless of their power and their threats of violence? And again, the obverse: Without recognition, no justice, no peace.
So, what is it that 40-50% of the country can’t or won’t recognize? Trump stole top secret documents from the government, kept (hid) them in his home, his office, his desk. Then lied about his possession of some of our nation’s most vital and highly protected secrets, thus obstructing justice. He orchestrated an attempted coup d’état and launched (and apparently attempted to lead) a violent insurrection against Congress and the government of the United States, resulting in associated efforts to kill or capture the “line of succession.” Also, 40% of Americans and more than half of state governments won’t recognize a woman’s right to privacy, bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom and choice.
It is said that “hope is a fine breakfast but a very poor supper.” If so, the results of the last election have provided America with some hope for lunch. Still, (and to mix metaphors) most Americans don’t recognize that despite the fact we just dodged a bullet, right wing extremists control the House of Representatives, our democracy still hangs by a thread, and Republicans still seek to suppress the votes of minorities, deny the results of elections they lose, and seek an electoral system in which they (through partisan and racial gerrymandering) pick their voters rather than the other way around.
Continuing with metaphor, historians say that while it doesn’t repeat itself, history rhymes and echoes. And so, looking at the states suppressing women’s freedom and looking also at those states suppressing minority voting one can’t help but “recognize” that they overlap one another and create a map that looks (alarmingly) much like a free state/slave state map of the 1850s.
Henry G. Marks, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee. He can be emailed at henrygmarks@aol.com
Thank you, Mr. Henry, for weaving both history and current events into one coherent and unarguable column. Glad you're back!
