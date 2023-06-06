This was going to be a “commentary” about multiple existential threat(s) presented by the current (40-year) iteration of the Republican Party. Threats to peace, public safety and school children and to public health and healthcare, to our constitutional democratic republic, and to the environment, climate and planetary survival, and to the federal debt, deficit, treasury and national economy. But it is self-evident that all this can’t be done in a “one-and-done” rant.

So, this one is confined to the Republican Party’s warm embrace of guns and violence. The manifestly corrupt and stolen Republican Supreme Court majority has effectively determined that there should be little to no constraint on the possession of firearms, apparently including so-called assault rifles (i.e., “weapons of war”). Likewise, Republican controlled states have determined that mass murderers should, in the words of Lawrence O’Donnell, “be the best equipped mass murderers in the world."

Henry G. Marks

Henry G. Marks

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription