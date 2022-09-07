Many words have been written about the failure of leadership. For many who followed the legislature's special session, most disappointing for the hundreds of families who have lost everything was the failure of leadership to address the immediate housing needs. To quote the words of Robert K. Greenleaf, the founder of the modern Servant Leadership, “The most serious failure of leadership is the failure to foresee.”
Notwithstanding comments that the legislature will address long term housing needs in January, the rhetorical question which necessarily needs to be asked is what should the hundreds of families that have lost everything do in the meantime? One only needs to drive the roads of the flood ravaged region to understand that these families cannot wait until January. These families need help today, not tomorrow or for that matter next year.
Many families have lost everything, and many more families are living in uninhabitable structures because they do not have anywhere else to go. Despite the efforts to obtain temporary housing for those in desperate need for housing, one is left to wonder where these temporary trailers will be located. More importantly, how much will these temporary trailers cost, and will there be enough temporary trailers for all those in need. The last estimate is that 1,700 homes were completely destroyed and hundreds more need significant repairs to make the homes habitable.
Admittedly, many of these homes cannot be rebuilt in flood zones. But that realization still does not address the rhetorical question of what will it take before the legislature decides that the emergency cannot wait until next January to be addressed? In the words of Senator Brandon Smith, “If this turns into a crisis, or we have deaths, from incidences of people being outside in the worst of weather, then we have got to come back in here and fix that. That’s the risk of not addressing this now.” Senator Smith and other legislator’s, including Rep. John Blanton, Rep. Angie Hatton, Rep. Chris Fugate, and Rep. Ashley Lafferty understand that without immediate housing assistance to either rebuild or repair the homes lost in the flood, the flood crisis will continue for the near future. The housing needs of the people should take priority over funding for the repair of roads, bridges, schools, and the needs of county governments.
What is most amazing to even the casual observer is that the folks in Frankfort never hesitated a moment when the people of the mountains were pouring millions of dollars into the state coffers in the form of mineral severance taxes. And of course, the same people who toiled in coal mines throughout the region, people who generated millions in severance tax dollars are now the same people who need Frankfort’s help, help which is needed now, not next year.
Just maybe, the first order of business in the next session would be to consider different leadership, leadership that understands the suffering of the hundreds of Eastern Kentuckians who have lost everything. Sadly, now that the special session is over, the needs of the flood victims will fade from the front pages of the news, and it will not take long before the flood victims will be left to fend for their own needs.
If there is anything positive which has come out of the tragic events of the flood is that the Church has taken the lead and reemerged as the body that can be counted on to help the people of the mountains. From Samaritan’s Purse to Baptist Disaster Services to Lutheran Disaster Services, and so many other Church organizations, the Church has come together to assist without requesting a single government dollar.
To quote the words of Greenleaf, “The most serious failure of leadership is the failure to foresee.”
In the end, even before the next session in Frankfort gavels the opening of the January session, there is little doubt that the Church will step forward and begin rebuilding and restoring the homes of eastern Kentuckians.
This is the leadership which has the ability to foresee the needs of the people today, and tomorrow, and for the months and years necessary to rebuild and restore the homes of so many.
Mark Wohlander, a former FBI agent, federal prosecutor, and a volunteer at the David School in David, Kentucky, has traveled the back roads of the mountains for more than 30 years and considers himself an adopted son of the Appalachian region.His email address is fivesmoothstonesky@gmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.