Many words have been written about the failure of leadership. For many who followed the legislature's special session, most disappointing for the hundreds of families who have lost everything was the failure of leadership to address the immediate housing needs. To quote the words of Robert K. Greenleaf, the founder of the modern Servant Leadership, “The most serious failure of leadership is the failure to foresee.”

Notwithstanding comments that the legislature will address long term housing needs in January, the rhetorical question which necessarily needs to be asked is what should the hundreds of families that have lost everything do in the meantime? One only needs to drive the roads of the flood ravaged region to understand that these families cannot wait until January. These families need help today, not tomorrow or for that matter next year.

Mark Wohlander

Mark Wohlander

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription