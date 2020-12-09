John Arnett

I read with great interest about the efforts of Roni Robinson and friends to gather hats, coats and gloves to distribute to those in need in our community ("Hats, gloves, coats to be distributed to those in need Saturday at Dolly Graham Park," Nov. 24).

No human activity is finer than when someone sees a need and does something to about it. That action can have real-life results that make some person’s life a little better.

Think about Jenny and Bill May, who are in their 35th year of providing Coats for Kids here in Frankfort ("Mays' Coats for Kids still going strong, seeking donations," Dec. 4-6). That’s dedication to a principle: spending an entire adult life in giving things away to help other people.

As I do at this time every year, I presented my wife, The Green-Eyed Blonde, with my list of Christmas demands. She usually accepts it, appears to read it, then she gives me whatever gift she thinks I need, even if it wasn’t anything I’d asked for. Oddly, she is always correct about it.

This year, she didn’t even read the list, just laid it aside and told me that she was taking the amount she planned to spend on me and donating that money instead.

“Do you need another drill thingy? Really?” she asked. “You know how hard this year’s been for so many of our neighbors here in Frankfort. So, I knew you’d want me to donate to help out. Right?”

There I was, cornered by her good intentions while I was backed up against my desire for a new drill thingy. Of course, she is, once again, correct. Lyons Lumber would have the drill thingy available in the spring when I would really use it. She made the decision to fill a need, just like Roni Robinson and the Mays.

Right now, there’s a need, a true need, for your action here in Franklin County. There are Red Kettles to fill, Angel Trees to harvest, food pantries to stock and coats and hats and gloves that must be bought and donated. And toys! Everyone from the Marine Corps to the Franklin County Fire Department are collecting toys to give away.

If you have a child or a grandchild, you can show off a little by giving them money to stuff in the Red Kettle. It’s hard to beat the secret pride that comes from the double-take of an 8-year-old who realizes they get the honor of putting a whole $20 bill in the pot.

It is my sincere hope for this Christmas season that you will join The Green-Eyed Blonde in giving away the value of just one gift. It doesn’t have to be a lot, but you need to give what you can. I promise you’ll feel better when you give. It’s good for Frankfort and it’s good for you, too.

John Arnett is a financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com

