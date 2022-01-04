The State Journal’s Christmas edition brought welcome news that our town’s long-wasted old shoe factory building is to be refurbished and brought back into good use ("SteelBlue founder excited about future in Frankfort," Dec. 23). The new occupant is to be a manufacturing company that actually makes useful products. How good. “Waste not want not,” I rejoiced, feeling quite considerable gratitude that a few people have made such a practical, beneficial thing happen for our community.
Within that same hour, and with charming coincidence, Sierra Club magazine informed me that the international architectural community’s prestigious Pritzker Prize has been awarded to a husband-wife team who specialize in salvaging old buildings for new uses. “Instead of demolishing,” the winners said, “we should work with what already exists.”
What a novel, obvious, idea. They got it in Africa, where they observed citizens of Niger creating simple, practical structures that have minimal impact on the land. This sensitivity to land impact has much significance for local communities around the world, not least including Frankfort, Kentucky, because it so well responds to two serious new realities.
The worsening effects global warming is inflicting on us, worldwide and right here in Kentucky, require that we humans drastically reduce our carbon pollution. It is especially vital that we minimize our unavoidable carbon releases and when they are used to construct new buildings that needlessly replace perfectly good older structures. How often we see well built and visually appealing older buildings thoughtlessly razed, for no good reason, to make way for curiosities with common concrete and plastic walls, and windows that don’t open.
Worldwide over-consuming humanity is fast using up many of our most vital natural resources. For example, most metal ores easy to get to were dug out long ago, and today’s digs grow deeper and more difficult by the year. They cost a lot more, and processing them releases new tons of planet-heating carbon into our atmosphere. If our children and grandchildren are to inherit anything worth having, WE are responsible to stop, on emergency basis, this galloping depletion of our very finite natural resources. To date such responsibility is little in evidence, and plastic bags are the main component of gigantic gyres of garbage slowly circling, daily growing and killing wildlife, in all the world’s oceans. (Have you yet asked Kroger and Walmart to stop using plastic bags?)
“Build as little as possible,” say the forward-looking architects, “and use what’s already there. Sustainability is to make things already existing last longer.” Demolition, they say, is “a waste of energy, of materials, a waste of history…an act of violence.”
Well, three cheers for them. They remind me of an old folk axiom: “Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without.”
Here in Frankfort, we can do our part with a strong new focus on what has come to be called “in-fill.” This simply focuses common sense on a blatantly obvious local problem, i.e., we should be innovatively putting our dozens of empty stores to new uses, either as entrepreneurial businesses, or as low-cost housing which has disgracefully fallen into short supply all across the very-rich U.S. Millions of people suffer because they simply can’t afford today’s high rental prices.
Everywhere you look in Frankfort, from downtown to our suburban corridors and outskirts, the blank windows of empty stores stare back. If you haven’t looked lately, take a hard fresh look…and try to count them. They’re everywhere. Every one of those empty stores used to accommodate optimistic local folks who dared to pursue small businesses, selling their wares in the kind of personalized, local marketplace that creates genuine economic energy, turning the same dollars over several times to the ultimate benefit of every person in the community Paul Sawyier used to call “that sweet old town.”
We have, for better or worse, several public and private organizations whose official or implied mission includes revitalizing the waning portion of Frankfort’s (our) business community. These organizations often seem to have not noticed that their missions are supposed to include all those hundreds of would-be small merchants, not just the few bigger employers whose financial loyalty is invariably focused somewhere else. These organizations have worthy missions, and I have often wondered why they don’t better accomplish them. It’s great news to bag a new large employer now and then, but the hundreds of chronically empty windows throughout every part of our town bear witness to a grievously short supply of successes on the vital small-business end, the one that matters most. Maybe these organizations themselves need renewing.
There be enormous un-tended opportunity here. If we ever finally manage to get this longstanding political-economic shortcoming of empty stores properly addressed, maybe we can then turn more attention to our agents of planning and zoning, and clearly instruct them to make it easier to put good, sound, older structures to productive new uses.
Blaming the national economy is a non-starter. These overseers of our public interest might even step up to forbid construction of great ugly warehouses on the pristine fields of lovely old Peaks Mill, thereby overcoming their reluctance to acknowledge that Frankfort’s many, many faces represent vastly more than just one big never-ending rebranding as Whiskey Town. Many of us are tired of that.
Maybe our elected “leaders” might even consider applying a new reverse tax incentive to owners of long-empty buildings, especially downtown, who for years on end opt to count their empty eyesores as a tax loss rather than refurbish them so real entrepreneurs can move in and bring new vitality to our beloved home town. But “might” always also means “might not.” So, whatever else may be, let us rejoice that a few make-it-happen people are bringing our fine old shoe factory building back to life.
William "Don" Coffey, of Frankfort, is retired and "pursues special interests concerned with understanding the interface of science and spirituality, including ethical implications, and applying such understandings in the details of daily living." He can be reached at dscoffey9@mis.net
Mr. Coffey makes some fine points about adaptive re-use of buildings and sustainability. I am in complete agreement on that issue. But I wonder if he has been downtown recently? There are fewer empty buildings than ever in the last decade, and many that remain are currently undergoing extensive rehabilitation. Much of that work has been and continues to be assisted by state and federal tax incentives designed for the rehab of historic buildings. Has he been to Goodwood, or Hoggy's or the Cooperage? Has he walked by Foolproof Creative or the building that houses the DFI and Tourism offices? In fact, since 2005, the Kentucky State Historic Preservation tax credit alone has facilitated nearly $20 million in local investment in Frankfort's downtown historic districts. That credit can be partnered with the federal credit for income-producing properties, and we have had 36 federally assisted rehabs since 2001. Those numbers do not include large projects currently underway in the Broadway warehouse building, Marcus Building, the old firehouse on West Main, the former office of the Kentucky Heritage Council on Washington, as well as others. Our downtown is transforming for the better - facilitated by these historic preservation incentives - and will continue to expand its contribution to our local economic growth.
