I read about the changes to The State Journal publication schedule with relief ("State Journal to print twice weekly, enhance digital coverage as COVID-19's economic impact worsens," April 11).
For the last few years I’ve been concerned about the amount of advertising in the paper and the rising cost of printing and distribution. I know that with a small-town paper, the difference between a 28% advertising rate and a 40% advertising rate is all the profit in the world.
My most looming fear was that The State Journal would become another victim in the tide of local newspapers that closed due to a lack of advertising and the loss of readership. I’m very pleased to see that changes can be made to face a new market and a new world.
Switching to a twice-a-week schedule is the best concept for hard times. But I would submit the idea that this change be made permanent. With the support of some consistent new advertisers, I think twice a week will be perfectly adequate for Frankfort.
But I’m still a believer in the occasional special edition. When those rascals and reprobates in the statehouse are in town, then bear very close watching.
Let’s face it: Lower overhead makes the bottom line look so much better for any business. Reduced paper and press time costs can make the entire paper stronger in the long run.
And Frankfort needs a local newspaper for now and the long run. There is no institution in the county that has a more immediate impact across every level of our society than this newspaper.
If someone knows their name will appear in The State Journal for good or ill, you can bet they’re certain that everyone in town will be aware of it within a few hours of the paper hitting the streets, or screens, as the case may be. Everyone reads The State Journal. That’s because this paper is our paper.
The writers and photographers seem to get better with every edition, too. I read stories and articles as both a consumer and as an old newspaperman, and I am always so pleased to find stories that are both interesting and well-written. I really look forward to "people stories" and features. National news is everywhere, but only this paper will do a story on Frankfort people.
I hope that the lustrous FRANK Magazine continues, also. It’s a top-flight product and one of which we are all justifiably proud.
My concluding point is that if a story appears on a screen instead of on a sheet of newspaper stock, I care not. It’s the information that I want; the medium on which I read it doesn’t matter.
So, I’m off to call the subscription desk and happily pay $25 a month for online and twice-a-week editions. I will encourage everyone who reads this to do the same.
Best to luck to all at The State Journal.
John Arnett is a Frankfort resident. He can be emailed at JohnM.Arnett@ky.gov.
