When I was elected to the office of president on the Franklin County Humane Society board my very first comment was “Let’s get the shelter built!” I firmly have that as my goal in my time as president. This will be one of the best facilities in the state! Our city and county deserve it! For far too long we have watched other cities lead in areas from which we should have been the leader. Now is the time! 

In our negotiations with the city and the county over the last couple of years we have tried to make sure that we were very conscious on costs. However, things couldn’t be avoided in the last couple years due to COVID and now inflation. We have budgeted and made adjustments along the way. That being said, I’m proud to say we are well on our way to getting a shelter built.

John Hibbard

